Snow and sleet leave difficult travel conditions but schools expected to reopen

Heavy snow and sleet showers have led to difficult travel conditions for much of Ireland, but most schools are expected to reopen on Monday after the Christmas and new year holiday.

Snow, ice, heavy rain and sleet swept over the island of Ireland throughout Sunday.

A status orange weather warning remained in place for 11 counties in the south of Ireland as up to 10cm of snow fell in some places.

Met Eireann said the rain and snow warning remained in Cork, Kerry and Waterford until 5pm on Sunday.

Gardai advised drivers not travel on some roads in Co Cork after several cars were abandoned, with roads in Charleville, Mallow and Kanturk described as impassable.

Several road incidents have been reported in parts of the country most affected by the snowfall.

The weather left about 28,000 homes and businesses without power overnight, said ESB Networks.

Uisce Eireann said crews had restored water to 30,000 people across the country, but 7,000 customers in Tipperary and Limerick remained without supplies.

A status orange snow and ice warning remained in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary until 8pm on Sunday.

A status yellow snow and ice warning was in place for Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath, Wexford and Connacht.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning for Ireland has been extended to noon on Thursday. The warning came into effect at 5pm on Sunday.

Met Eireann has warned of very cold nights in the days ahead, saying temperatures are unlikely to go above freezing during the day.

A National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) virtual meeting took place on Sunday to assess the impact of the overnight snow.

After the meeting, Keith Leonard, national director of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, said: “We are seeing very difficult travel conditions for much of the country today.

“Even where roads have been salted people should slow down, drive with caution and allow extra time for their journey.

“Drivers travelling longer journeys should make themselves aware of conditions right along their route, as we are seeing a wide range of weather conditions across different parts of the country.

“Footpaths may also be extremely hazardous and slippery due to ice so please take extra care while walking.

“I would urge all members of the public to take extra care with all activities and to check out the Met Eireann and Be Winter Ready websites for further updates and advice.”

The Department of Education and Bus Eireann met on Sunday to discuss severe weather in relation to schools.

The department said it expects most schools to open as normal on Monday morning, but some might remain closed in areas affected by the weather.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said it is “really important” for people to be vigilant on roads and while travelling.

“This morning I spoke to the team that co-ordinate efforts for the cold snap and challenges arising from snow and sleet in Ireland,” the Fine Gael leader added.

“I expressed my thanks and that of the people of the country to all those who have been working to keep people safe and well, including many local authority staff who were out gritting roads either very late or very early in the morning. The co-ordination group will meet again today.

“The situation varies across the country with some parts having received a significant amount of snow and sleet.

“The weather warning continues for the day in many places. I am conscious around 28,000 properties are without electricity and ESB crews are working to restore supply.

“It is really important people continue to be very vigilant when it comes to road and travel conditions and also that we all look out for people in our community who may be vulnerable or isolated during this period.

“The very cold weather will continue for much of this week and our teams at national and local level will continue to work hard.

“The impact of snow and sleet and rain freezing in the coming hours and remaining frozen will need to be monitored very closely.”

A number of bus services around Cork and Limerick have been cancelled or delayed.

The track at Naas Racecourse was inspected on Sunday morning and found to be fit for racing.

Dublin Airport posted on X: “Operations at Dublin Airport are moving well this morning following periods of rain and sleet overnight.

“Temperatures of three degrees mean de-icing of aircraft has not been required so far today.

“The threat of snow later this afternoon remains and the airport’s snow and ice teams are on site to carry out pre-emptive spraying on the airfield as required.

“Heavy snow in the UK is causing some disruption to airline schedules and several UK airports are closed for snow clearing, while others have flow controls in place.

“This is having an impact on operations at Dublin.

“As of 09.30am, seven inbound and seven outbound flights have been cancelled to/from Dublin Airport and we have welcomed four diverted flights from UK airports.

“As always, passengers seeking updates regarding specific flights should contact their airline directly.

“Those travelling to Dublin Airport today should allow plenty of time for their journey.”

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, a yellow ice and snow warning was in effect until 6pm on Sunday.

A yellow ice warning will come into effect at midnight and last until 11am on Monday.

The Met Office warned of likely disruption to transport across the region.