Snow in SLO County: See pictures of the Central Coast as a winter wonderland

Snow in San Luis Obispo County?

Snowflakes may be a rare sight on the Central Coast, especially around the holiday season, but snowfall does happen — and we’ve got the pictures to prove it.

Photos from 1922 show snow on the ground in Monterey Street in downtown San Luis Obispo, and the area also saw snow in February 1944 and December 1967.

In March 1976, a storm topped local hillsides with snow, closing the Cuesta Grade north of San Luis Obispo to Highway 101 traffic and forcing the Goodyear blimp to land at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.

The most significant snowfall seen in SLO County in recent decades arrived in December 1988, when a powerful storm swept into the region — closing the Cuesta Grade, shuttering schools and stranding travelers.

Snow also shut down the Cuesta Grade in March 1991, and SLO County saw low snow levels in February 2019.

Most recently, a storm dropped snow across the higher elevations of SLO County in February, dusting vineyards in Paso Robles, frosting fields off Highway 58 and providing a dramatic backdrop for surfers competing in the SLO CAL Open in Morro Bay.

Here are some fun, frosty snow photos from The Tribune’s archives:

Snow falls in December 1988 at the Atascadero Sunken Gardens.

Terry Hetrick, a Caltrans equipment operator, waits for a grader to come across the road this morning as CHP escorts traffic over snow-topped Cuesta Grade March 19, 1991.

Snow on Monterey Street in downtown San Luis Obispo in 1922.

Unidentified men enjoying snow on the streets of San Luis Obispo in 1922.

Snow covers the landscape near Highway 46 intersection between Paso Robles and Cambria. This aerial photo was taken March 3, 1976.

Dallas Parish, left, and Brett Fay, both 10, throw snowballs near Atascadero’s historic administration building after snow fell in December 1988.

Laura Peterson, left, and Brandee Leonhardt, both of Morro Bay have a snowfight in 1976 on Highway 46, six miles west of Cambria.

During the snowstorm on Dec. 15, 1988, Cal Abbott used a scooper to dish up food to a Barbados ram and a Welsh pony at the Weeping Willow Ranch on Nacimiento Road.

Snow covers the Cuesta Grade on the morning of March 19, 1991.

CHP Officer Jim Thompson and Lt. Dick Sabth help a motorist turn around on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita after the Grade was closed by snow Dec. 15, 1988.

Cal Poly student Toiny Hover watches San Luis Creek rise behind his trailer the evening of March 18, 1991.

A wintry scene along Highway 41 just south of Shandon on March 12, 2006.

Snow off Highway 41 East near Cholame on Jan. 24, 2008.

Snows falls on old trucks on the side of Hwy. 41 west from Atascadero on Feb. 9, 2009.

Uriah Davis, 3, left and brother Levi Davis, 4, slide down a snow-covered driveway near Parkhill Road on Feb. 23, 2023, with a horse statue in background.

Heavy overnight snow turned the California Valley and Temblor Range near the Carrizo Plain into a scene that looks more like the Arctic than San Luis Obispo County on Feb. 25, 2023.

Heavy overnight snow turned the California Valley and Temblor Range near the Carrizo Plain into a scene that looks more like the Arctic than San Luis Obispo County on Feb. 25, 2023.

Snow can be seen on the mountains from downtown San Luis Obispo on Feb. 25, 2023.

A surfer rides a wave Feb. 23, 2023, on the opening morning of the SLO CAL Open competition in Morro Bay, as the sun illuminates the snowy Santa Lucia Range above Cayucos in the distance.

Do you have some stunning snow photos to share? Email them to Tribune reporter Sarah Linn at slinn@thetribunenews.com.