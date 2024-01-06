Snow squall threat in southern Ontario precedes potential storm on horizon

It’s been a while, Toronto, but don't be surprised by an intense band of snow that is expected to set up late Saturday evening. In fact, it’s looking like the snowiest setup of the season for the major city.

A strong storm passing through the U.S. will bring just enough moisture and a favourable wind direction for lake-effect snow to set up over lake Ontario.

The snow squalls, which could bring 5-15 cm of snow for some by Sunday, will just be an appetizer of a winter buffet that will be on the table in the coming days.

Next week, forecasters are watching a potent Texas low brewing south of the border that could spill widespread foul conditions across both Ontario and Quebec through mid-week.

Here's what we are watching in the days to come.

Snow squalls threaten GTA, area highways this weekend

This lake-effect snow risk will focus on the Greater Toronto Area (GTA and surrounding regions late Saturday into Sunday. A very narrow band of locally heavy snowfall is forecast to develop, but there is some uncertainty as to where the squall will lock in. The shores of Lake Ontario from Burlington to Oshawa, including Toronto, are all at risk.

SNOWAMOUNT

Some will see a little snowfall, but others are at risk for 5-15 cm by Sunday. The Gardiner, DVP and 400-series highways (404, 400, 410, 427, 401) all have a risk for slowdowns through Sunday morning.

Here’s a precipitation snapshot for Saturday evening across the GTA, showing the heaviest snowfall impacting the city of Toronto and areas eastward.

image5

Because of the small-scale weather ingredients that generate lake-effect snow, there is still room for change.

Lake-effect snow is characterized as very narrow bands of intense snowfall that can lead to significant accumulations and winter travel troubles. Meanwhile, other centres a short distance away may see no snowfall whatsoever.

We have not had much winter weather so far this season, so wintry travel is likely to be impacted Saturday night through Sunday morning. Leave extra time, slow down and give extra space if you're in the GTA.

Be sure to check back on Saturday and Sunday as we monitor your community’s snowfall chances.

Major Texas low is a storm to watch for next Tuesday

The biggest Texas low of the season is forecast to cross directly over Ontario and Quebec late Tuesday into Wednesday, causing widespread issues, in an otherwise quiet winter-weather season so far across southern Ontario.

This will be the first major system of 2024 for Ontario and Quebec, and confidence is steadily increasing on the impacts.

It’s a classic southern U.S. winter storm setup: Some will see significant snowfall and winter travel woes, but a transition to rain will be a factor, as the system draws up warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico.

image12

The storm’s track aims at the Great Lakes, delivering a massive area of high wind risk and significant snowfall in its wake. The National Weather Service (NWS) has a concerning, large area of high wind chances during the event that spans more than 2,000 kms –– nearly half the width of the U.S.

These same threats will not stop at the border, either. The Texas low is likely to strengthen prior to impacting Ontario late Tuesday.

Ontario and Quebec can expect a swath of heavy, wet snowfall to develop on Tuesday across southern Ontario, with a likely transition to rainfall in the overnight period as Gulf warmth surges north. The system could dump 5-15 cm of wet snow before the transition to heavy rainfall across the area, making for a sloppy and messy Wednesday morning.

Because the centre of the low is forecast to track north of the 401 corridor, this gives us confidence to suggest the transition to rain across the area:

image13

Widespread wind speeds of 40-70 km/h are likely with this low as it tracks across southern Ontario, with the potential for locally higher gusts along the lakes.

Heavy, wet snow will great commuters across southern Quebec early Wednesday, before an eventual transition to rainfall. Ottawa might be looking at as much as 15-25 cm of snowfall out of this system, but check back for further updates.

The storm track will make all the difference, so be sure to continue to check back this weekend as we nail down your first major storm of 2024.

