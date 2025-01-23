Snow squall warning issued for Pickering, Oshawa, southern Durham Region

Environment Canada says the snow squalls will affect areas along the north shore of Lake Ontario, then shift south of the region through Thursday afternoon or evening. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for Pickering, Oshawa and southern Durham, saying those areas could see between 10 and 20 centimetres of lake effect snow Thursday.

Lake-effect snow squalls were expected to begin Wednesday night or early Thursday and continue into Thursday afternoon, according to the federal weather agency.

Environment Canada says heavy and blowing snow could mean reduced visibility, and drivers should be prepared for changing road conditions.

"Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow," the warning reads.

The snow squalls will affect areas along the north shore of Lake Ontario, then shift south of the region through Thursday afternoon or evening, it adds.