Snow squall warning issued for region southeast of Edmonton

Environment Canada is warning drivers about the possibility of high winds and blowing snow Thursday evening. The weather agency issued a snow squall warning just before 5 p.m. (David Bajer/CBC - image credit)

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning for communities southeast of Edmonton Thursday afternoon, expecting a "band of intense snow with gusty winds" to move through the area.

The national weather agency warns that snow and blowing snow could suddenly reduce visibility to "near zero," according to the warning issued just before 5 p.m. MT

"Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common," the warning says.

The alert includes communities like Ardrossan, Camrose, Leduc and Wetaskiwin.

Environment Canada issues snow squall warnings when the forecast calls for short, intense bursts of heavy snow that will produce near zero visibility, according to the warning.

The expected now snow may be mixed with rain, the warning says.

Conditions should improve later Thursday evening as snow tapers off, it adds.

Travel advisory south of Red Deer

RCMP warned of poor driving conditions south of Red Deer and north of Calgary Thursday evening.

Conditions are "extremely bad," police say, specifically around Olds and Bowden, and while travelling from Airdrie to Red Deer.

There are black ice conditions along the highways with severe wind and drivers should avoid travel if possible, police say.