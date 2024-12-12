Blizzard warnings issued as 30-50+ cm of snow target parts of Ontario

Lake-effect snow is underway again in Ontario's snowbelts, but with a blizzard warning this time, and more widespread, gusty winds.

The setup for hazardous, lake-effect snow squalls in Ontario's snowbelt regions prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) to issue blizzard warnings for several areas surrounding Lake Huron, including Owen Sound, Blue Mountains and Saugeen Shores.

Lake-effect snow squalls off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay will continue Thursday in the wake of a strong cold front. For areas near Lake Huron, blizzard conditions likely to continue into Thursday morning.

Blizzard explainer: What is a blizzard - 4-4-4 rule

(Blizzard explainer)

Strong, westerly winds gusting from 50-80 km/h will accompany the snow squalls, resulting in widespread, blowing snow and significantly reduced visibility. That will make travel quite treacherous, if not impossible. The hardest-hit regions could see 30-50+ cm of snow.

So, major impacts to travel, including road closures, are likely for areas east and southeast of lakes Superior and Huron, as well as Georgian Bay. Be sure to stay up-to-date on the weather warnings in your area, especially as conditions start to deteriorate.

Through Friday: More heavy snow for the already hard-hit snowbelt regions

A blizzard warning has been issued for Kincardine, Owen Sound, Hanover and surrounding regions near Lake Huron and southern Georgian Bay.

Ontario blizzard warnings

"Travel is expected to be extremely hazardous due to widespread poor visibility. Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult," ECCC said in the blizzard warning for Lake Huron communities.

Snow squalls continue off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, affecting much of highways 10, 21, 26 and parts of the 400 by Thursday morning. Some bursts of snow could reach the northern Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and parts of the 401 by late morning.

Ontario snow and wind gusts Thursday AM

Similar snowbelt regions are being affected again, but this time, the winds will be changeable. That means squalls will be more on the move than the last events.

Baron - Ontario snow and wind gusts Thursday PM- Dec11

Thursday afternoon and evening will see the squalls shift back north and then end Friday morning.

Wind gusts will become strong in all of southern Ontario and continue into Thursday, with gusts of 50-70 km/h, extending upwards to 80 km/h along the shorelines of Georgian Bay and Lake Huron.

In all, between 30-50+ cm of snow could accumulate in some of the harder-hit areas by Friday.

This could make for some extremely dangerous and difficult travel along Highway 21, with gusty winds and heavy snow expected from Goderich to the Bruce Peninsula.

Baron - ON snow through Friday - Dec11

Whiteout conditions are also expected along Highway 400 from north of Barrie to Parry Sound, and Highway 11 into Bracebridge -- many of the same areas that were previously hit with last week's potent squalls and significant accumulations.

This could lead to road closures at times.

"Travel is not recommended. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and mobile phone. If you become stranded in a vehicle do not leave," ECCC added.

Ontario Thursday wind chill forecast

A messy mix of light precipitation is expected during Saturday, and possibly into Sunday, from a system that is expected to track south of the region.

In summary, changeable temperatures are likely for the rest of December, but more days will be mild than cold. However, we are watching the potential for a more extended period of consistent, cold weather for the first half of January.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on conditions across Ontario.