Snow squalls, intense winds expected to batter Edmonton today

A fast-moving and intense snowstorm is expected to whip into the Edmonton region Thursday morning, bringing battering winds and heavy snowfall.

A snow squall watch has been issued for the City of Edmonton, as well as the neighbouring communities of Sherwood Park and St. Albert.

After a relatively balmy week which saw some record highs, the region is expected to experience a sudden and fierce change in the weather.

A narrow band of snow squalls is expected to develop Thursday morning, bringing brief but intense snowfall, intense winds, a sudden drop in temperatures and near white-out conditions. A wind warning has also been issued for the region.

The morning squalls are expected to bring wind gusts of up to 80 km/h. The winds are expected to intensify this afternoon, reaching up to 90 km/h.

The band of snow squalls headed toward Edmonton will move across the province Thursday and a series of similar snow squall watches have been issued for communities including Athabasca, Boyle, Barrhead, Tofield and Camrose.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

Travel may be hazardous due to the sudden change in the weather. Visibility on local roads and highways may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero, Environment Canada cautioned.

Snow squalls move in just as quick as they came and winds are expected to weaken this evening as the intense weather system dissipates.

'Pretty potent'

According to the latest forecast for Edmonton, the snow is expected to end overnight. Northwest winds will calm around midnight, with gusts around 30 km/h to 50 km/h expected.

In an interview Wednesday, Environment Canada meteorologist Justin Shelley said the storm is expected to hit by late Thursday morning and come in bursts throughout the day.

"It could start off briefly as rain or rain snow mix, but would quickly transition into brief flurries in behind that cold front," he said

"And when we couple that with the potential for a quick transition to snowfall, it's likely going to cause a brief but low visibility due to some snow.

"The winds will ease off a bit in the afternoon, but then by the early evening hours, we'll get a second push, a bit more snowfall [and] a second burst of strong winds.

"It's going to be a pretty potent system."

After the intense storm, the region will settle in to a cold arctic air mass for the weekend, Shelley said. Cold air will move in after the squalls and stick around for a while.

Daytime temperatures in Edmonton throughout the weekend are expected to hover around the –20 C mark with overnight lows around –25 C.

Shelley said temperatures will thaw somewhat next week but February will likely have more bite than usual with colder than average temperatures.

