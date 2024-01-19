Snow Squalls Lead to Multiple Pileups on Nebraska Highways

Multiple pileups were reported along eastern Nebraska highways on Thursday, January 18, as intense snow squalls pushed visibility down to 100 feet or less in some areas.

The National Weather Service warned of “extremely dangerous” road conditions amid blowing snow whipped up by gusts reaching more than 50 mph.

The agency said that it had issued snow squall warnings for the first time ever, urging motorists to pull off roads and shelter as soon as possible until visibility improved.

This footage captured by motorist Marcus Todd Pitman on Thursday shows a line of vehicles in standstill traffic barely visible in whiteout conditions. Some emergency response vehicles are discernible, as well as a large car with a crumpled hood.

Local outlet Grand Island Independent reported that at least two wrecks had occurred on US Route 30, “possibly caused by traffic coming to a stop for another crash,” adding that some vehicles had lost control and crashed into snow-packed shoulders.

Further north, between 50 to 75 vehicles were involved in a pileup on State Highway 91, broadcaster 1011 NOW reported. Credit: Marcus Todd Pitman via Storyful