Snow steadily accumulates in the Sierra
Reporter Andres Valle shows how crews prepare for snow in the Sierra, as an atmospheric river storm brings wet weather to Northern California.
Reporter Andres Valle shows how crews prepare for snow in the Sierra, as an atmospheric river storm brings wet weather to Northern California.
“There's never been this level of sort of dismantling and tampering with data," warned Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo.
And you probably have this food in your fridge right now.
Monday's messy mix of winter weather in southern Ontario was just the appetizer for what's to come, with multiple systems targeting the region with more snowfall, and the risk of freezing rain, rain and ice in the coming days
"After four years, my back tooth just fell off on its own."
There are two major problems with Trump’s order, water experts said: The water will not flow to Los Angeles, and it is being wasted by being released during the wet winter season.
Expect widespread travel delays as heavy snowfall arrives across B.C.’s South Coast and Vancouver Island
Walnuts are packed with nutrients and promise benefits, including a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and strokes, and lower stress, which all aid in anti-aging.
Trump's pick to run the Department of Health and Human Services gave away the agenda -- and may have invited a strong legal challenge, too.
The blaze broke out at a farm on Sunday morning.
After a decidedly icy weekend, Albertans are waking up to another frigid morning with extreme cold warnings in place across much of Alberta. Extremely cold wind chill values near – 40 are expected or occurring in nearly every corner the province. Environment Canada is warning against the risk of frostbite and exposure as the region remains in the grips of a prolonged cold snap.The frigid temperatures will likely continue for parts of Alberta until the middle of the week.Cold spotsIn Edmonton, te
VANCOUVER — The first widespread snowfall of winter has hit Metro Vancouver, with Environment Canada warning the ongoing wintry blast could eventually bring up to 25 centimetres to start off a frigid week.
A quick burst of snowfall on Sunday could lead to tricky travel in parts of southern Ontario, ahead of another bout of wintry weather and fog chance on Monday that could affect road conditions
The Greek island of Santorini is being rattled by dozens of tremors, prompting authorities to close schools and airlines to announce additional flights on Monday to help people leave the popular tourist destination.
Kate Middleton has released two personal pictures taken by son Prince Louis to mark World Cancer Day on Tuesday…
A stronger atmospheric river is set to hit Northern California on Monday and then hit L.A. County on Tuesday, aiding hopes of helping end a devastating fire season.
The West Coast is in the middle of a long-lasting and potent atmospheric river event, which will bring days of heavy rain and mountain snow throughout the week ahead.
"I didn’t ask questions and I didn’t do Google research. I was too busy keeping my baby alive."
Wiarton Willie has predicted an early spring after he did not see his shadow on Sunday morning on Groundhog Day.Willie made the prediction to chants of "wake up, Willie" at 8:09 a.m. on Sunday morning in Bluewater Park in Wiarton, Ont., located 220 kilometres northwest of Toronto. But his prediction doesn't match those of other weather-prognosticating animals:Shubenacadie Sam who lives at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park in Nova Scotia saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.Lucy the L
Canada’s famous prognosticating rodents were split over spring’s arrival on Groundhog Day.
A Palestinian toddler who doctors say only has days to live without urgent medical treatment was evacuated from Gaza by the Jordanian military on Monday, in a special mission after Israel had repeatedly delayed her evacuation.