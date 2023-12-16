Snow storm to barrel across North Carolina mountains, NWS says. How much could fall?

Up to 6 inches of snow are expected to blanket parts of the North Carolina mountains, National Weather Service forecasters said Saturday.

Snow showers are predicted across the mountains on Monday, NWS meteorologists in the Greer, South Carolina, office, said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Areas bordering Tennessee can expect the highest totals at 4 to 6 inches, according to the NWS.

Heavy rain, winds elsewhere

Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected elsewhere in the Carolinas, including the Charlotte area, Upstate South Carolina and the NC Piedmont and foothills on Sunday, forecasters said.

“1 more calm and quiet day before things get wild & wooly for Sun/Sun night,” the NWS said earlier Saturday on X.

Up to 2 inches of rain are expected across much of that area, and more than 2 inches in the Carolina Piedmont, forecasters said.

“Winds are expected to gust as high as 40 mph Sunday PM,” the NWS said on X. “Very windy conditions continue into (Monday).”

NWS meteorologists warned of flooding along the Interstate 77 corridor on Sunday, with up to 3 inches of rain dumping on some areas.

“Windy to very windy conditions are also expected throughout the region, especially Sunday night into Monday,” according to an NWS hazardous weather outlook bulletin just before 4:30 p.m, Saturday.

The eventual storm track was still uncertain late Saturday afternoon, NWS meteorologists said

“If the storm tracks closer to the forecast area than currently expected, heavier rainfall and windier conditions will occur,” according to the bulletin issued for the Charlotte area, Carolina mountains ands NC Piedmont and foothills.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.