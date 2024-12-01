Snow-stricken Ontario areas get break as wind shift pushes squalls south

The potent bands of lake-effect snow that have been streaming off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay will continue into early this week, with some communities such as Echo Bay already seeing at least 100 cm, with totals such as that likely to climb higher before the multi-day event finally subsides.

The good news, however, is that the intense snow squall bands that have bombarded areas such as Gravenhurst and Bracebridge with persistent precipitation for days, will finally move south on Sunday as the winds finally begin to shift to a northwesterly direction. That means some of the squalls could even reach parts of the Greater Toronto Area on Sunday.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Ontario travel heavily disrupted by intense snow squall bands

However, some of the other hardest-hit communities near the Lake Huron shores could still see an additional 50-75 cm of snow through Tuesday. So, additional road closures are possible on Sunday.

Prepare for more challenging driving conditions. Keep an eye on the radar and keep up-to-date with the latest highway conditions before you head out.

Accidents, road closures and a state of emergency in the Muskoka region

Highway 11 southbound and northbound lanes were closed between highways 169 and 118 on Saturday. On Sunday morning, OPP said Highway 11 is still closed as emergency services continue to work on removing vehicles. There are reports of several people still stranded in their vehicles on the highway and other roadways, with emergency personnel still attempting to get to them.

#ONStorm #ONwx The relentless snow squall that has been hammering the Bracebridge and Gravenhurst region has finally sunk southward.



However, the now clear conditions are revealing the toll it has taken on the Hwy 11 corridor from Bracebridge and Washago.



You can see vehicles… pic.twitter.com/4BuFxKPkW3 — Instant Weather Ontario ❄️ (@IWeatherON) December 1, 2024

Due to the ongoing road closures and major snowfall occurring in Gravenhurst, Mayor Heidi Lorenz declared a state of emergency in the community and activated the town’s virtual Emergency Operations Centre. The state of emergency is because of the substantial snowfall in the community and the prolonged closure of Highway 11.

Winds shift Sunday and Monday

Chilly air pouring over the Great Lakes for the past few days has given rise to multiple, potent snow squalls throughout the region. Echo Bay, Ont., reported 100 cm of snow as of 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

There are still lots of people stuck on the highway and roadways in #Muskoka. Our RRV helps us get to as many as possible. Stay home if you can! pic.twitter.com/7MO8JnOHat — Muskoka Paramedics (@MuskokaPS) November 30, 2024

Accumulation numbers Sunday won’t be as impressive as what occurred Saturday, but they will be more widespread. Once the northwesterly wind locks in, the Lake Huron squall will become the dominant one, shifting the greatest travel impacts from Muskoka to Highway 401 around London, and will remain in place through Tuesday morning.

The Georgian Bay squall will be good news for Collingwood, but the squall likely won’t be strong enough to highly impact Highway 400 to start the week.

Ontario snow squalls Sunday afternoon

Cold air is a key ingredient in lake-effect snow production. A strong temperature gradient between the frigid air above and the warm waters below creates convection, resulting in bands of lake-effect snow. Thundersnow is also possible in some of the heaviest snow squalls.

Snow squall warnings continue to be in effect. Heavy snowfall rates of 5-10 cm an hour are possible.

WATCH: Snow squalls continue through Sunday, highway closures ongoing

Click here to view the video

"Road closures are possible, especially over areas that receive multiple snow squall bands," the agency warns. "Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

Ontario additional snow squall accumulation forecast

Some of the other hardest-hit communities near the Lake Huron shores could still see an additional 50-75 cm of snow through Tuesday.

Heavy localized snow with winds gusting between 40-60 km/h, will lead to whiteouts, slippery conditions, and difficult winter travel through this long duration and major lake-effect event.

Folks travelling along highways 26, 89 and 400 will be affected by the squalls blowing off Georgian Bay.

Drivers heading out along highways 7, 26 and 401 will see impacts from the squalls blowing off Lake Huron.

Monday morning 2 am Ontario snow squalls

There is a high potential for closures on the Highway 401 corridor between London and Woodstock.

Remain alert for potential traffic jams, road closures, and impassable roads.

The arrival of big-time snowfall totals is great news for Ontario's ski resorts, as early December will offer some of the best natural snow and snowmaking conditions we've seen in quite some time.

GTA and 401 corridor to see squalls

Things could get more around the GTA on Sunday since there will be a wind shift. We’ll see winds shift from a westerly direction to a more northwesterly orientation, shifting the location of the snow squalls accordingly.

Monday morning 3 am Ontario snow squalls

The squall responsible for dropping a metre of snow on Muskoka will make its way south, reaching through the GTA on Sunday. The squall won’t be nearly as organized as Friday and Saturday, but will still be capable of rapidly altering road conditions.

The late afternoon and overnight are the best chances to see any flurries, or quick a burst of accumulating snow in the GTA.

On Monday, the squalls will lock in, targeting the southeastern shores of Georgian Bay and Lake Huron with London, Goderich and Collingwood being the hardest hit. The Huron squall will become the dominant band, which is good news for avoiding chaos in the GTA.

Latest first occurrence of snowfall in Toronto

Tuesday will be the day the squalls finally come to an end, but it’s not due to calmer weather moving in.

On Wednesday, a pulse of Pacific moisture will spend a couple days crossing the northern Rockies and will form an Alberta clipper once it meets the Arctic air in the Prairies.

The clipper will head right for the Great Lakes, drawing some additional moisture from the mild lakes and likely bring the first widespread snow of the season to the GTA.

WATCH: Ontario's 2025 Winter Forecast

Click here to view the video

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates in Ontario.