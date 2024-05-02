Snow and a tornado on the same day? Welcome to Canadian spring
Canadian springs are known for their turmoil and contrasting conditions, and this province demonstrated to the rest of the country just how true those words are.
Alberta saw late-April snowfall that has turned into an early-May event, which is not uncommon for the province, and its first tornado of the year this week –– both of which occurred on the same day.
DON'T MISS: May outlook: Spring into summer or a stalling spring ahead, Canada?
To make it even more interesting, the tornado was reported on Monday, April 29 near Kathyrn, Alta., east of Airdrie. Later that evening, snowfall was reported in the same area with a centimetre measured nearby at Calgary International Airport. Welcome to a Canadian spring.
The tornado was confirmed by the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) after video footage was sent to the agency.
(Steve Brundige/Submitted to The Weather Network)
NTP stated a witness recorded a video of the tornado as it developed beneath "a rapidly developing storm cell." Because the main storm was an isolated, non-rotating cell, the tornado was considered to be a landspout.
Since there was no damage reported, the twister was given a preliminary and default rating of EF-0.
Snow continues in Alberta as May starts
Meanwhile, the prolonged snowfall event didn't end when April did. It will continue into May 2, making for hazardous commutes in centres such as Calgary.
On Wednesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) released a summary of the reported snowfall totals so far during the multi-day event.
Southwest of Millarville: 46 cm
Longview: 23 cm
Near Benchlands: 20 cm
Calgary: 5-16 cm
Canmore: 33 cm
Kananaskis: 28 cm
ECCC then ended the summary by saying, "more snow is on the way," which is true because the precipitation won't ease until Thursday morning.
It didn't take long for Albertans to showcase the late-April and early-May snowfall on social media. Here are a few visuals that are currently making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter:
just a little snow storm before bedtime ❄️ #abstorm pic.twitter.com/jNbUMFbbFQ
just a little snow storm before bedtime ❄️ Fernie Mariam on Twitter: "just a little snow storm before bedtime ❄️ #abstorm pic.twitter.com/jNbUMFbbFQ / Twitter" Fernie Mariam on Twitter: "just a little snow storm before bedtime ❄️ #abstorm pic.twitter.com/jNbUMFbbFQ / Twitter"
— Fernie Mariam (@FernieMariam) Fernie Mariam on Twitter: "just a little snow storm before bedtime ❄️ #abstorm pic.twitter.com/jNbUMFbbFQ / Twitter"
Gotta love #Alberta 5am vs 5pm today. #abstorm #abweather #yyc #airdrie #April #abroads #ab pic.twitter.com/1u4Ibnv1qk
Gotta love Claire Mc on Twitter: "Gotta love #Alberta 5am vs 5pm today. #abstorm #abweather #yyc #airdrie #April #abroads #ab pic.twitter.com/1u4Ibnv1qk / Twitter" 5am vs 5pm today. Claire Mc on Twitter: "Gotta love #Alberta 5am vs 5pm today. #abstorm #abweather #yyc #airdrie #April #abroads #ab pic.twitter.com/1u4Ibnv1qk / Twitter" Claire Mc on Twitter: "Gotta love #Alberta 5am vs 5pm today. #abstorm #abweather #yyc #airdrie #April #abroads #ab pic.twitter.com/1u4Ibnv1qk / Twitter" Claire Mc on Twitter: "Gotta love #Alberta 5am vs 5pm today. #abstorm #abweather #yyc #airdrie #April #abroads #ab pic.twitter.com/1u4Ibnv1qk / Twitter" Claire Mc on Twitter: "Gotta love #Alberta 5am vs 5pm today. #abstorm #abweather #yyc #airdrie #April #abroads #ab pic.twitter.com/1u4Ibnv1qk / Twitter" Claire Mc on Twitter: "Gotta love #Alberta 5am vs 5pm today. #abstorm #abweather #yyc #airdrie #April #abroads #ab pic.twitter.com/1u4Ibnv1qk / Twitter" Claire Mc on Twitter: "Gotta love #Alberta 5am vs 5pm today. #abstorm #abweather #yyc #airdrie #April #abroads #ab pic.twitter.com/1u4Ibnv1qk / Twitter" Claire Mc on Twitter: "Gotta love #Alberta 5am vs 5pm today. #abstorm #abweather #yyc #airdrie #April #abroads #ab pic.twitter.com/1u4Ibnv1qk / Twitter" Claire Mc on Twitter: "Gotta love #Alberta 5am vs 5pm today. #abstorm #abweather #yyc #airdrie #April #abroads #ab pic.twitter.com/1u4Ibnv1qk / Twitter"
— Claire Mc (@RadioClaireMc) Claire Mc on Twitter: "Gotta love #Alberta 5am vs 5pm today. #abstorm #abweather #yyc #airdrie #April #abroads #ab pic.twitter.com/1u4Ibnv1qk / Twitter"
I don't think my tree is gonna make it! #abstorm #yyc #calgary pic.twitter.com/tHFnFWngzZ
I don't think my tree is gonna make it! JCHI Home Inspection on Twitter: "I don't think my tree is gonna make it! #abstorm #yyc #calgary pic.twitter.com/tHFnFWngzZ / Twitter" JCHI Home Inspection on Twitter: "I don't think my tree is gonna make it! #abstorm #yyc #calgary pic.twitter.com/tHFnFWngzZ / Twitter" JCHI Home Inspection on Twitter: "I don't think my tree is gonna make it! #abstorm #yyc #calgary pic.twitter.com/tHFnFWngzZ / Twitter" JCHI Home Inspection on Twitter: "I don't think my tree is gonna make it! #abstorm #yyc #calgary pic.twitter.com/tHFnFWngzZ / Twitter"
— JCHI Home Inspection (@YYCHomeInspectR) JCHI Home Inspection on Twitter: "I don't think my tree is gonna make it! #abstorm #yyc #calgary pic.twitter.com/tHFnFWngzZ / Twitter"
No thank you.
No thank you.
— Brian (@Beezer928) Brian on Twitter: "No thank you. / Twitter"
Snow and reduced visibility along Highway 2 at Bowden #abstorm pic.twitter.com/VGd8SwQ2Ml
Snow and reduced visibility along Highway 2 at Bowden Brandon Houck ⚡️ on Twitter: "Snow and reduced visibility along Highway 2 at Bowden #abstorm pic.twitter.com/VGd8SwQ2Ml / Twitter" Brandon Houck ⚡️ on Twitter: "Snow and reduced visibility along Highway 2 at Bowden #abstorm pic.twitter.com/VGd8SwQ2Ml / Twitter"
— Brandon Houck ⚡️ (@HouckisPokisewx) Brandon Houck ⚡️ on Twitter: "Snow and reduced visibility along Highway 2 at Bowden #abstorm pic.twitter.com/VGd8SwQ2Ml / Twitter"
When you visit relatives in Alberta for a 'spring' vacation. #ABstorm #MountainBluebirdLove pic.twitter.com/LFjHx5sZj6
When you visit relatives in Alberta for a 'spring' vacation. Chris Neufeld on Twitter: "When you visit relatives in Alberta for a 'spring' vacation. #ABstorm #MountainBluebirdLove pic.twitter.com/LFjHx5sZj6 / Twitter" Chris Neufeld on Twitter: "When you visit relatives in Alberta for a 'spring' vacation. #ABstorm #MountainBluebirdLove pic.twitter.com/LFjHx5sZj6 / Twitter" Chris Neufeld on Twitter: "When you visit relatives in Alberta for a 'spring' vacation. #ABstorm #MountainBluebirdLove pic.twitter.com/LFjHx5sZj6 / Twitter"
— Chris Neufeld (@cneufeld5) Chris Neufeld on Twitter: "When you visit relatives in Alberta for a 'spring' vacation. #ABstorm #MountainBluebirdLove pic.twitter.com/LFjHx5sZj6 / Twitter"
Here comes the #snow again. This is the view looking north from our #Global1 helicopter that was forced to land as the #ABstorm moves in. https://t.co/cZPg0uJUAJ already showing come nasty road conditions north of #Carstairs @BrandiHoward__ @GlobalCalgary @global_leslie pic.twitter.com/niCmjz00r4
Here comes the Ken MacGillivray on Twitter: "Here comes the #snow again. This is the view looking north from our #Global1 helicopter that was forced to land as the #ABstorm moves in. https://t.co/cZPg0uJUAJ already showing come nasty road conditions north of #Carstairs @BrandiHoward__ @GlobalCalgary @global_leslie pic.twitter.com/niCmjz00r4 / Twitter" again. This is the view looking north from our Ken MacGillivray on Twitter: "Here comes the #snow again. This is the view looking north from our #Global1 helicopter that was forced to land as the #ABstorm moves in. https://t.co/cZPg0uJUAJ already showing come nasty road conditions north of #Carstairs @BrandiHoward__ @GlobalCalgary @global_leslie pic.twitter.com/niCmjz00r4 / Twitter" helicopter that was forced to land as the Ken MacGillivray on Twitter: "Here comes the #snow again. This is the view looking north from our #Global1 helicopter that was forced to land as the #ABstorm moves in. https://t.co/cZPg0uJUAJ already showing come nasty road conditions north of #Carstairs @BrandiHoward__ @GlobalCalgary @global_leslie pic.twitter.com/niCmjz00r4 / Twitter" moves in. Ken MacGillivray on Twitter: "Here comes the #snow again. This is the view looking north from our #Global1 helicopter that was forced to land as the #ABstorm moves in. https://t.co/cZPg0uJUAJ already showing come nasty road conditions north of #Carstairs @BrandiHoward__ @GlobalCalgary @global_leslie pic.twitter.com/niCmjz00r4 / Twitter" already showing come nasty road conditions north of Ken MacGillivray on Twitter: "Here comes the #snow again. This is the view looking north from our #Global1 helicopter that was forced to land as the #ABstorm moves in. https://t.co/cZPg0uJUAJ already showing come nasty road conditions north of #Carstairs @BrandiHoward__ @GlobalCalgary @global_leslie pic.twitter.com/niCmjz00r4 / Twitter" Ken MacGillivray on Twitter: "Here comes the #snow again. This is the view looking north from our #Global1 helicopter that was forced to land as the #ABstorm moves in. https://t.co/cZPg0uJUAJ already showing come nasty road conditions north of #Carstairs @BrandiHoward__ @GlobalCalgary @global_leslie pic.twitter.com/niCmjz00r4 / Twitter" Ken MacGillivray on Twitter: "Here comes the #snow again. This is the view looking north from our #Global1 helicopter that was forced to land as the #ABstorm moves in. https://t.co/cZPg0uJUAJ already showing come nasty road conditions north of #Carstairs @BrandiHoward__ @GlobalCalgary @global_leslie pic.twitter.com/niCmjz00r4 / Twitter" Ken MacGillivray on Twitter: "Here comes the #snow again. This is the view looking north from our #Global1 helicopter that was forced to land as the #ABstorm moves in. https://t.co/cZPg0uJUAJ already showing come nasty road conditions north of #Carstairs @BrandiHoward__ @GlobalCalgary @global_leslie pic.twitter.com/niCmjz00r4 / Twitter" Ken MacGillivray on Twitter: "Here comes the #snow again. This is the view looking north from our #Global1 helicopter that was forced to land as the #ABstorm moves in. https://t.co/cZPg0uJUAJ already showing come nasty road conditions north of #Carstairs @BrandiHoward__ @GlobalCalgary @global_leslie pic.twitter.com/niCmjz00r4 / Twitter"
— Ken MacGillivray (@piscatorken) Ken MacGillivray on Twitter: "Here comes the #snow again. This is the view looking north from our #Global1 helicopter that was forced to land as the #ABstorm moves in. https://t.co/cZPg0uJUAJ already showing come nasty road conditions north of #Carstairs @BrandiHoward__ @GlobalCalgary @global_leslie pic.twitter.com/niCmjz00r4 / Twitter"
5am started my journey to #ismrm @ISMRM Was supposed to have lots of snow. Luckely, it hasn't come yet, so clear roads to #yyc Yesterday we had the first part of the #abstorm pic.twitter.com/iZGrCF2ais
5am started my journey to Still an Imaginer on Twitter: "5am started my journey to #ismrm @ISMRM Was supposed to have lots of snow. Luckely, it hasn't come yet, so clear roads to #yyc Yesterday we had the first part of the #abstorm pic.twitter.com/iZGrCF2ais / Twitter" Still an Imaginer on Twitter: "5am started my journey to #ismrm @ISMRM Was supposed to have lots of snow. Luckely, it hasn't come yet, so clear roads to #yyc Yesterday we had the first part of the #abstorm pic.twitter.com/iZGrCF2ais / Twitter" Was supposed to have lots of snow. Luckely, it hasn't come yet, so clear roads to Still an Imaginer on Twitter: "5am started my journey to #ismrm @ISMRM Was supposed to have lots of snow. Luckely, it hasn't come yet, so clear roads to #yyc Yesterday we had the first part of the #abstorm pic.twitter.com/iZGrCF2ais / Twitter" Yesterday we had the first part of the Still an Imaginer on Twitter: "5am started my journey to #ismrm @ISMRM Was supposed to have lots of snow. Luckely, it hasn't come yet, so clear roads to #yyc Yesterday we had the first part of the #abstorm pic.twitter.com/iZGrCF2ais / Twitter" Still an Imaginer on Twitter: "5am started my journey to #ismrm @ISMRM Was supposed to have lots of snow. Luckely, it hasn't come yet, so clear roads to #yyc Yesterday we had the first part of the #abstorm pic.twitter.com/iZGrCF2ais / Twitter"
— Still an Imaginer (@JeffreyFDunn) Still an Imaginer on Twitter: "5am started my journey to #ismrm @ISMRM Was supposed to have lots of snow. Luckely, it hasn't come yet, so clear roads to #yyc Yesterday we had the first part of the #abstorm pic.twitter.com/iZGrCF2ais / Twitter"