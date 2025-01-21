Snow totals: See snow forecast across the US as arctic air sweeps South

A winter storm will drop snow from Houston, Texas to New Orleans, Louisiana as an arctic air mass extends a historically cold January.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain are set to fall across parts of southern Texas, southern Georgia and northern Florida as the storm heads east Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

At least 4 to 6 inches of snow are possible from southeastern Texas into southern Louisiana, according to the weather service, while lighter portions of snow may fall along the Florida Panhandle to the beaches of the Carolinas. Wintery precipitation is expected to cause power outages, flight delays or cancelations and disrupt travel especially on area highways, the service warned.

"If you must travel, be prepared for road closures and the possibility of being stranded (so stock your vehicle with water, food, and warm clothing)," the National Weather Service in Houston wrote on X.

Extreme cold is forecasted from the Midwest to the southern Plains to the East Coast Tuesday, with temperatures peaking at 20 to 30 degrees, according to the weather service. Temperature lows will drop below freezing anywhere east of the Rockies, with the exception of central and southern Florida.

National Weather Prediction Center forecaster Bryan Putnam said the storm will move through the Southeast Tuesday and Wednesday bringing heavy snow along and north of the Interstate 10 corridor.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency ahead of Tuesday's anticipated storms as the state grapples with freezing temperatures and Central Mississippi could see up to 2 inches of snow. Further east, ice totals between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are forecasted in south-central Georgia and Florida's Big Bend area.

