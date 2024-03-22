Snow Whips Across Lake in Western Maine

Snow and wind battered Maine on Thursday, March 21, ahead of an upcoming winter storm.

The storm is expected to hit the state on Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

“Significant snowfall and periods of heavy snowfall rates will combine with low visibility to create very dangerous driving conditions,” the agency said.

Footage filmed by Tiffany Bond shows wind whipping across Rangeley Lake in western Maine. Credit: Tiffany Bond via Storyful