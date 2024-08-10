'Snow White' trailer unveils Gal Gadot's Evil Queen; Lindsay Lohan is 'Freakier'

ANAHEIM, Calif. − The "Snow White" battle between Gal Galdot's Evil Queen and Rachel Zegler's pure princess is trailer official.

Disney unleashed the first teaser trailer for the live-action remake of the classic 1937 animated film at D23 Fan Expo on Friday night (and released the trailer online).

"West Side Story" star Zegler called it "the honor of a lifetime" to star as the beloved Disney princess. She showed off her beautiful voice in clips featuring the classic song "Whistle While You Work," originally sung by voice actress Adriana Caselotti. The new "Snow White" will be released March 21, 2025.

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis' 'Friday' reunion gets 'Freakier'

Jamie Lee Curtis, left, and Lindsay Lohan got "Freakier" to promote "Freaky Friday 2" at D23.

Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are reveling in their time together revisiting their 2003 comedy "Freaky Friday." The comic duo flew to the D23 stage in the midst of filming the sequel and put on an inspired charm offensive discussion their reunion after more than 20 years.

"It feels like no time has passed, we love these characters, we love each other," said Curtis.

Lohan, now the mother of a young child in real life, will play the mom of a 15-year-old child in the comedy, and Curtis will play a grandmother.

"We've stayed in touch throughout the years, and we're very close to each other," said Lohan. "So we're just picking up where we left off. Which is really beautiful. This is not even like working."

The duo jointly revealed the official name for the sequel: "Freakier Friday." The film will be out in 2025 and will feature Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray reprising their roles from the original.

Nine Inch Nails will be the soundtrack for Jeff Bridges' 'TRON: Ares'

Jeff Bridges showed off his return as Kevin Flynn from 1982's "Tron" in the upcoming "TRON: Ares."

"Man, it's really unbelievable," Bridges said. "To think we made the original in 1982, over 40 years ago. It's amazing. We never thought we'd have this legacy."

While the first film featured Flynn being abducted to a digital world, the new film will deal with technology and AI coming to the real world.

"How perfect a time to revisit this 'TRON' world, more appropriately to have the world visit us, which happens in the movie," said Bridges.

Cast members Greta Lee, Evan Peters and Jared Leto joined Bridges. Leto plays the villain Ares. who is "a program looking for a way to make the real world his own permanently."

The panel ended by revealing that Nine Inch Nails will provide the music for "TRON: Ares," slated to be released on Oct. 10, 2025.

See the new trailer for 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

"Mufasa: The Lion King" closed the D23 evening with director Barry Jenkins giving details about the "Lion King" prequel out in December. The all-new story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka.

"Mufasa" shared a new trailer and will be released Dec. 20.

