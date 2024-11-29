Snow in Willowick

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Intense snow squalls begin in Ontario, up to a metre possible for some
The first major snow squall event of the season is shaping up across Ontario's snowbelt regions, and while this will be amazing news for ski areas ahead of the holidays, drivers will be tested with dangerous road conditions
- CBC
Minister notes 'concerning' reports about pulp and paper giant's behaviour, vows to monitor situation
The Canadian government will monitor Canada's largest pulp and paper company to ensure it respects the promises it made the federal government as the company's owner takes over his family's controversial Indonesian-Chinese pulp and paper conglomerate, Natural Resource Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told a parliamentary committee Wednesday.Responding to a series of questions from New Democrat MP Charlie Angus, Wilkinson said Paper Excellence, which recently rebranded to Domtar, made commitments to t
- The Weather Network
Three big snow events close out November across Canada
An active and cold pattern has settled in from coast-to-coast across Canada. Many Canadians will see big snow events through these final days of November, ending the month with a bang
- The Weather Network - Video
Dangerous travel in Ontario as snow squalls target the region
Some regions in Ontario can be looking at snowfall totals as high as 100 cm before the weekend is over. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
- The Weather Network
Why this winter's snow could weigh more than a trillion tonnes
How much snow falls on all of Canada? Get ready. These numbers are about to become astronomical.
- The Weather Network
- CNN
Images reveal how an orca pod hunts the world’s largest fish
Orcas off the coast of Mexico have devised a cunning strategy to hunt and kill whale sharks, and marine scientists have documented the behavior for the first time.
- The Weather Network - Video
Tricky travel conditions as multi-day squall event continues for southern Ontario
The snowbelt regions could be picking up 50-100 cm of snow by Monday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- The Weather Network
Canada saw its first -40°C temperature of the season this morning
Winter is on its way as temperatures continue to drop, especially in the Yukon is officially the first to hit -40°C this season
- CBC
More than 100 scientists call on Ottawa to order assessment of Ontario's Highway 413 project
A group of 120 scientists is asking the federal government to order an assessment of Ontario's Highway 413 project over concerns about its potential environmental harms. The scientists submitted a joint letter to Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, dated Nov. 11. "In absence of federal action, a proper review of the environmental impacts of the proposed highway will not occur and dozens of federally listed species at risk could be harmed, perhaps irrevocably," the letter says. The gr
- Global News
‘Can’t have plan for economic growth if you’re not fighting climate change’: Trudeau
During an armchair discussion at the Sustainable Finance Forum on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doubled down on his government’s mission to fight climate change by putting a monetary value on greenhouse gas emissions. “You can’t have a plan for economic growth and opportunity if you’re not fighting climate change and taking care of the environment at the same time,” he said.
- The Canadian Press
Ukrainian energy workers carry out repairs despite Russia's pounding of the country's power grid
On a bright winter day, workers at a Ukrainian thermal power plant repair its heavily damaged equipment as drops of water from melted snow leak through gaping holes in its battered roof.
- The Weather Network
Could Toronto finally see snow fall this weekend?
Toronto has been in a snow drought this fall, but there is a chance that snow squalls could end the drought
- The Weather Network
Snowy, windy system to make for difficult, wintry travel in Atlantic Canada
A low-pressure system tracking through the U.S. Northeast will move into Atlantic Canada soon, bringing impactful snow to some cities.
- The Canadian Press
Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end, leaving widespread damage in its wake
The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season comes to a close Saturday, bringing to an end a season that saw 11 hurricanes compared to the average seven, and death and destruction hundreds of miles from where storms came ashore on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
- KGTV - San Diego Scripps
Weather could cause more travel delays for parts of U.S. Friday
ABC 10News Weather Anchor Moses Small breaks down where severe weather could impact travel Friday
- Associated Press Videos
Snow squall warning issued for parts of Ontario throughout the weekend
Lake effect snow squalls are expected to impact parts of Ontario throughout the weekend with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 in per hour, according to Environment Canada.
- USA TODAY
'Dangerously cold wind chills': Millions facing frigid temperatures, snow
As a blast of Arctic air drops temperatures across the central and eastern U.S., multiple feet of snow is forecast for the Great Lakes states.
- The Canadian Press
Crew mistakes caused the sinking of a New Zealand navy ship off Samoan coast, inquiry finds
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Mistakes by members of the crew caused a New Zealand navy ship to plow into a reef off the coast of Samoa, where it caught fire and sank, according to the preliminary findings of a military Court of Inquiry released Friday.
- Tacoma News Tribune
‘Hey! Where did my house go?’ Bird boxes moved while residents are 6,000 miles away
You might have seen or heard this purple fellow around Tacoma.