Snowboarder Ellie Soutter's father says she 'felt she had let people down' before her death

The father of snowboarder Ellie Soutter has said his daughter felt she had let people down and may have struggled with the pressure of wanting "to be the best".

The Team GB snowboarder was found dead at a French ski resort last week, on her 18th birthday. It is believed she took her own life.

Tony Soutter said he thought the pressure of trying to reach the top of the sport and Ellie's history of mental health issues may have contributed to her death.

Mr Soutter told BBC South East he thought she had "come out of the other side of a particularly dark time in her life", during which she had struggled with being unable to compete due to lack of funding.

He added: "Unfortunately it all came about from missing a flight which then meant she didn't go training with the GB squad.

"She felt she'd let them down, felt she'd let me down and just tragically it just takes one silly little thing like that to tip someone over the edge, because there's a lot of pressure on children.

"I have lost my best friend, my total buddy. She was my rock."

Mr Soutter said there needed to be more focus on the pressure on young athletes and that "mental health awareness needs to be really looked at and made more public".

Ellie's family has set up a foundation in her memory for young winter sports athletes who need financial support to "achieve their potential and dreams".

The Surrey-born snowboarder was considered a rising star, having won bronze at the European Youth Olympic Winter Festival in Turkey last year.

She was just 16 at the time, and it was the only medal Team GB took home from the event.

Upon achieving the podium finish, she told British Ski and Snowboard (BSS): "I don't think it's quite sunk in yet. I'm a little bit emotional. I cried as I crossed the line."

She competed in both snowboard cross and freeride, and BSS described her as "one of the country's best up-and-coming snowboarders".

She had also been tipped for a place in the Team GB squad for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Ellie described a call-up to the Olympics as her "ultimate ambition" and was being coached by French Olympic silver medallist Deborah Anthonioz.

