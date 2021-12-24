Snowboarder recovering after harrowing 3-day ordeal on Whistler Mountain

According to rescuers, the lost 32 year old was found in rough shape after two nights unprepared for extreme snow conditions. (Blackcomb Helicopters/Facebook - image credit)
According to rescuers, the lost 32 year old was found in rough shape after two nights unprepared for extreme snow conditions. (Blackcomb Helicopters/Facebook - image credit)

A snowboarder visiting B.C. from Singapore spent two nights lost in deep snow on Whistler Mountain over the weekend, before search and rescue volunteers managed to find him on Sunday.

The 32-year-old missed lunch with a friend on Friday, according to Whistler Search and Rescue manager Brad Sills, who said the search team got the call to begin a search Friday evening.

Searchers had little information about the man's whereabouts on the mountain, except for one detail: RCMP managed to ping his phone and get a 'last location' atop Whistler Mountain.

The snow was falling heavily, beginning Friday night, meaning searchers couldn't get anywhere. Meatime, the snowboarder was facing extremely challenging conditions, with more than 50 cm of new snow coming down.

"It must have been extremely taxing, mentally, for this individual just to be out there and seeing that kind of snow accumulation," said Sills.

On Saturday, the search was limited by dangerous avalanche conditions, but weather cleared enough Saturday night for helicopters to try to locate the man in the dark.

Air search

Unfortunately, Talon helicopters, which works with North Shore Rescue and has night vision equipment, was turned away by freezing rain and low cloud.

The Royal Canadian Air Force's search and rescue team responded from Comox, searching for 2.5 hours by air before heading home empty handed.

Finally, with better weather on Sunday morning, Blackcomb helicopters, which works with Whistler Search and Rescue, managed to get into the air. They were able to spot the man in an area known as Cake Hole.

"The subject was dressed entirely in black," said Sills. "From the air, he appeared to be just another rock lying in the snow."

According to a Blackcomb Helicopters post on social media, the snowboarder managed to shake the limb of a tree to get the attention of the search team.

Sills said he'd lost his snowboard in a creek and was in very rough shape when he was found.

Core temperature 29 C

"He was not moving when we met him," said Sills, adding that he had a significant head injury. "When he got to the clinic, his core temperature was below 29 degrees Celsius, which is definitely indicative of a condition that is life-threatening."

The 32-year-old's sister got in touch with Whistler Search and Rescue to make a donation, express gratitude, and share the update that the man was recovering well, according to Sills.

Sills said the rescue subject shared a common profile for people lost in the area — he wasn't local or familiar with the ski resort's terrain, which is much larger than most ski hills.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Interim B.C. Liberal Party leader pushes for alert system during provincial emergencies

    Interim B.C. Liberal Party Leader Shirley Bond says she's looking forward to handing over the reins to a new leader in 2022 after dealing with a year of natural disasters that the province needs to learn from. Bond inherited the lowest seat count for the Liberals in B.C. since 1991 after an abysmal showing at the polls for the party under former leader Andrew Wilkinson in 2020. The final count in last year's B.C. election saw the NDP win a majority of 57 seats. The Liberals captured 28 seats and

  • Nova Scotia's new restrictions 'a hardship' for many

    New restrictions introduced by the Nova Scotia government this week to curb the spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant are taking a toll emotionally and financially on families throughout the province. Residents at long-term care homes are cancelling Christmas plans this week. The latest rules mean residents can only leave their facility for medical appointments or for a drive, either with a visitor or in a facility vehicle, with no stops and no contact with other people. "People understand

  • Case drop may show South Africa's omicron peak has passed

    JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's noticeable drop in new COVID-19 cases in recent days may signal that the country's dramatic omicron-driven surge has passed its peak, medical experts say. Daily virus case counts are notoriously unreliable, as they can be affected by uneven testing, reporting delays and other fluctuations. But they are offering one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike. South Africa has been at the forefr

  • Premier Moe says large gathering limits a possibility, does not want to 'take away personal freedoms'

    Premier Scott Moe said his government is tracking the spread of the Omicron variant in Saskatchewan but does not want to impose measures that would "take away your personal freedoms." Moe's message was posted as the province reported 194 new cases — its highest new case count since October. It reported 52 new cases of the Omicron variant, bringing those to a total of 145. Moe hinted that the government could implement limits on large gatherings in the next few days. "Some people are wondering wh

  • Tribute to Tiananmen victims removed

    Workers at Hong Kong University early Thursday removed an eight-metre statue that commemorated the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. (Credit: CANADIAN PRESS/Lam Chun Tung)

  • Kansas governor breaks with Biden in appeal to GOP voters

    TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly spent 18 months sparring with Kansas’ legislative Republicans over COVID-19 measures. In the early days of the pandemic she imposed and then extended a stay-at-home order, issued a brief statewide mask mandate and tried to limit in-person worship services – all while meeting growls of GOP protest. Then in November, two days after Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe to become governor of reliably blue Virginia, Kelly expresse

  • Myanmar fighting forces 4,200 people to flee into Thailand

    BANGKOK (AP) — Fighting between Myanmar government forces and ethnic guerrillas has sent about 4,200 villagers fleeing across the border into Thailand over the past week, a Thai army officer said Wednesday. That number includes more than 2,500 who fled into Thailand on Friday from territory held by the ethic Karen minority. A similar wave took place in April, when several thousand villagers from Myanmar’s eastern state of Karen fled following airstrikes by the Myanmar government. Usually when su

  • Two Paralympians crowned N.B. Athletes of the Year

    Sport New Brunswick has named its Athletes of the Year and for the first time ever the male and female honorees are both from parasports. In fact, they're both Paralympians. Danielle Dorris is a paraswimmer from Moncton who won two gold medals and one silver at the Tokyo games. Colin Higgins of Rothesay was one of the top point scorers on the Canadian men's wheelchair basketball team. Dorris said the distinction means a lot to her and she is proud to represent the province. "It took a lot of har

  • News bulletin 2021/12/22 19:11

    News bulletin 2021/12/22 19:11View on euronews

  • Chile's tattooed president-elect honors homeland in ink

    SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — When Gabriel Boric is sworn in as Chile's president he'll not only be the youngest to lead the South American country but also the first in Latin America to sport several tattoos. The question is whether he'll openly display them. One person hoping he does is Yumbel Góngora, the self-proclaimed “tattoo dissident” who inked the three elaborate designs that fill Boric's arms and back with sweeping imagery from his native Patagonia region. “It's important that a person never

  • North Macedonia's prime minister formally steps down

    SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Zoran Zaev formally resigned Wednesday, in a move he had announced after his governing Social Democrat party's heavy defeat in October's local elections. Zaev is set to be replaced by a former deputy finance minister, Dimitar Kovachevski, who was elected as the left-wing party's new chief on Dec. 13 after Zaev also relinquished the Social Democrats' leadership. “The results of the last elections, although local, had a national polit

  • News bulletin 2021/12/23 22:33

    News bulletin 2021/12/23 22:33View on euronews

  • B.C. health-care workers prepare for Omicron with trepidation

    As the Omicron variant sends case rates skyrocketing in British Columbia, health-care workers in the province are preparing for yet another wave after being stretched thin by a relentless year. "I can certainly tell you there's a sense of trepidation with this Omicron wave. We've been through so many waves before and in some respects, we know what to expect," said Dr. Matthew Chow, a psychiatrist and the president of Doctors of B.C. "It's certainly not the Christmas gift that anybody wanted righ

  • News bulletin 2021/12/23 18:38

    News bulletin 2021/12/23 18:38View on euronews

  • Nova Scotia reports record 689 COVID-19 cases and more than 3,800 active infections

    HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is reporting 689 new cases of COVID-19 today — a new record. The previous one-day high occurred Wednesday, when officials reported 537 new infections. The province is also reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the 66-bed Roseway Manor nursing home in Shelburne, N.S., where two staff members have tested positive. Public health says neither person has been hospitalized nor has had contact with any residents. Meanwhile, no new cases have been reported from earlier outbreaks at Park

  • China's Xi endorses Hong Kong's 'patriots only' election

    BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday endorsed Hong Kong’s first legislative elections held under new laws ensuring that only “patriots” who have shown loyalty to Beijing could run as candidates. Sunday’s elections for the 90-seat Legislative Council were swept by politicians backed by China’s ruling Communist Party. Just 20 seats were directly elected, and the turnout of 30.2% was the lowest since the British handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997. All candidates were vetted by

  • UK data suggests hospitalization is less likely with omicron

    LONDON (AP) — Preliminary data suggests that people with the omicron variant of the coronavirus are 50% to 70% less likely to be hospitalized than those with the delta strain, Britain’s public health agency announced Thursday in a finding that one researcher called “a small ray of sunlight.” The findings from the U.K. Health Security Agency add to emerging evidence that omicron produces milder illness than other variants. But scientists caution that any reductions in severity must be weighed aga

  • Liberals delay new regulations to lower price of medicines in Canada

    OTTAWA — Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos has put a six-month pause on new regulations designed to lower the cost of patented medicines in Canada. Health Canada first announced in 2019 that the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB) would change how it sets a price cap on medicines in Canada in an effort to lower excessively expensive drug costs. This will be the fourth delay in implementing those changes. The regulations were supposed to come into force at the beginning of January, but h

  • Parks Canada employee found to be victim of workplace sexual harassment fighting to return

    WARNING: This story discusses workplace sexual harassment and includes some vulgar language. Rachel Hansen, a Parks Canada employee in Inuvik, feels like she's being punished for speaking up about workplace sexual harassment. In 2019 an internal investigation found that a senior colleague had harassed Hansen. Two years later, and following a maternity leave, Hansen remains off the job while her harasser, Mervin Joe, continues going into work each day. "He knew what he was doing was wrong," Hanse

  • News bulletin 2021/12/23 18:42

    News bulletin 2021/12/23 18:42View on euronews