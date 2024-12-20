Snowfall Blankets Town in Northeastern New Jersey

Snowfall blanketed a town in northeastern New Jersey on Friday, December 20, footage shows.

Footage captured by Storyful journalist Angelina Fay shows snow blanketing a backyard in Mahwah, New Jersey, on Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service forecast light accumulation of snow throughout the region.

According to a local news report, an arctic blast is expected to bring cooler temperatures to the region this weekend. Credit: Angelina Fay via Storyful