Snowfall warning issued for Edmonton, much of central Alberta
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for much of central Alberta, including the Edmonton region.
Some northern Alberta communities like Fort McMurray and Athabasca are also included in the warning, as is the Crowsnest Pass area in southern Alberta.
The warning states heavy snow, with the amount between 10 to 20 centimetres, is expected.
"Snow will begin this evening and taper off throughout the day on Tuesday," the warning said. "Snowfall amounts around the capital region will be closer to 10 cm, however areas closer to the Alberta-Saskatchewan border could see accumulations ranging between 15-20 cm by Tuesday evening."
Visibility may be suddenly reduced and highways, roads and walkways may be difficult to navigate in accumulating snow, said Environment Canada.
As of 8:30 p.m. Monday the following areas are under a snowfall warning:
Bonnyville - St. Paul - Cold Lake - Lac La Biche
City of Edmonton - St. Albert - Sherwood Park
Crowsnest Pass - Pincher Creek - Waterton Lakes National Park
Drayton Valley - Devon - Rimbey - Pigeon Lake
Fort McMurray - Fort MacKay
Fort Saskatchewan - Vegreville - Redwater - Smoky Lake
Leduc - Camrose - Wetaskiwin - Tofield
Rocky Mountain House - Caroline
Spruce Grove - Morinville - Mayerthorpe - Evansburg
Westlock - Barrhead - Athabasca