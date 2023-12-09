Snowfall warnings issued in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and parts of Interior

VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued a series of weather warnings as a frontal system brings wind and snow to parts of British Columbia.

The weather office says high winds are anticipated along the North Coast, while snow is falling on Vancouver Island, in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, as well as parts of B.C.'s Interior.

In Metro Vancouver, up to about five centimetres of snow is forecast, which Environment Canada warns will cause reduced visibility and slushy or slippery road conditions.

The Sunshine Coast, east and inland Vancouver Island, Malahat Highway and Port Alberni are expected to see between two to 10 centimetres of snow before it turns to rain Saturday evening.

Environment Canada has also issued snowfall warnings for the North Okanagan, Shuswap and North Thompson, where about 10 centimetres is forecasted.

Environment Canada also says strong winds, with gusts from 70 to 110 kilometers per hour, are expected along the Central Coast and North Coast by early Saturday afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2023.

The Canadian Press