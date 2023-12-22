Snowpiercer star addresses fate of unaired season 4 after show axe

Snowpiercer star Mike O'Malley has addressed the fate of the show's unaired fourth season.

TNT unexpectedly decided to axe the dystopian thriller earlier this year, despite production on its anticipated conclusion already being completed.

Speaking to TVLine, O'Malley – who played Roche on the series – revealed whether fans will ever be able to see the unaired finale. "I'm trying to get an answer on that," he said.

"But that entire fourth season is in the can and that's going to end up somewhere," he added, noting that the last season had "incredible storytelling done by our [new] showrunner Paul Zbyszewski".

The actor went on to share what fans can expect from season four, saying: "We were actually hoping that we'd keep going, but I think there's an ending to that where it could be the end, and it's very hopeful... So I really, really can't wait for that show to get out there and for people to see it, because it's awesome."

TNT confirmed Snowpiercer's future in a statement to Deadline in January 2023. Following the cliffhanging ending of season three, fans were left devastated.

Following the cancellation, the show's producer, Tomorrow Studios, released a statement, revealing their intention to tie up the show's loose ends. "We love Snowpiercer and believe season 4 completes a story with incredible talent that will entertain viewers while exploring issues of climate change and class warfare," it read.

"We are so passionate about this series that we have acquired the rights to control the franchise. We hope to find the perfect partner shortly and finish a great ride with the final season."

Ahead of its cancellation, Snowpiercer announced the additions of Agents of SHIELD star Clark Gregg and The Americans' Michael Aronov for the fourth season.

UK viewers can catch up with Snowpiercer seasons 1-3 on Netflix.





