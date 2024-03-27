Snowplows Clear Highway Through Utah's Cottonwood Canyons After 'Brief But Heavy' Snowfall

Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) plows continued to patrol State Road 190 in Cottonwood Canyons on Wednesday, March 27, following a spell of brief but heavy snow in the area.

Footage released by UDOT Cottonwood Canyons shows a layer of snow on the roadway.

UDOT said the upper parts of the road retained a light snow cover early on Wednesday.

Drivers were also warned about patchy and black ice, especially on sharp bends.

“Brief, but heavy” snow showers had swept through the area on Tuesday. Credit: UDOT Cottonwood Canyons via Storyful