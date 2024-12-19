Snowstorm coming for Northern Plains: Nearly 7 million under winter storm warnings

Millions of Americans are bracing for snowstorms as the upper Midwest and northern Great Plains continue to face severe winter weather.

The National Weather Service has nearly seven million people across the region under winter storm warnings and nearly five million under winter weather warnings.

The Weather Prediction Center said in its Thursday afternoon forecast that there is a moderate risk of a swath of the Upper Midwest from northern North Dakota to eastern Wisconsin seeing more than six inches of snowfall.

The storm has already caused at least two school districts in Wisconsin to cancel Friday classes.

Here's the latest snow forecast for the northern Great Plains and upper Midwest.

Milwaukee expected snowfall

A National Weather Service graphic showing the predicted snowfall near Milwaukee through 6 p.m. CT on Friday, December 19.

Minneapolis-St. Paul expected snowfall

A National Weather Service graphic showing the predicted snowfall near Minneapolis-St. Paul through 6 p.m. CT on Friday, December 19.

Bismarck expected snowfall

A National Weather Service graphic showing the predicted snowfall near Bismarck through 6 p.m. CT on Friday, December 19.

National snowfall map

