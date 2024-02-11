Snowy B.C. storm provides hope for skiers pining for the slopes

It’s an understatement to call this year’s ski season a challenging one for folks in British Columbia. Periods of warm temperatures and visits from atmospheric rivers led to unfavourable conditions that forced ski resorts to shutter runs and even temporarily close at times.

There’s still plenty of hope for folks hoping to head out and enjoy the outdoors this season, and we’ll catch some of that optimism in the form of widespread snow across B.C. over the next couple of days.

A storm pushing ashore will bring much-needed snowfall for the Coast Mountains and interior Rockies over the next 48 hours.

DON’T MISS: Sparse snowpack levels across B.C. raise fears of severe drought this year

A storm arrives to close out the weekend

A low-pressure system scooting into the B.C. coast allowed precipitation to begin sloshing over the province through the second half of Saturday.

BC Precip Sun AM

Precipitation will pick up in both coverage and intensity through the overnight hours into Sunday as the core of the system approaches the coast.

Heavy rainfall will spread over lower elevations on Vancouver Island and the South Coast, while higher elevations enjoy the beginning of a period of heavy snowfall. We’ll see snowfall push into the Interior in earnest on Sunday morning, continuing throughout the remainder of the day.

BC Coast Snowfall

Hefty snowfall totals are a good bet for many high-elevation locations along the Coast Mountains, where freezing levels will hover around 1000 metres. While it’s good news for ski resorts, the heavy snowfall could lead to travel issues through the mountain passes into the day Sunday.

We’ll see lighter snowfall totals throughout the Interior, with up to 5 cm of valley-bottom snow expected to accumulate across the Okanagan.

Snowfall across the Interior could make for difficult travel across major routes like the Trans-Canada Highway, with snow-covered roads hampering travel into and out of Alberta, as well.

Arrival of snow is good news for higher elevations

The North Shore Mountains are in desperate need of ample snow this season. Whistler is right there with them, where snowfall totals are running below-seasonal for the middle of February.

Story continues

Most regions across the province were running snowfall deficits by February 1.

Conditions are worst across Vancouver Island, the South Coast, and the Lower Fraser, where repeated intrusions of warm air and moisture from atmospheric rivers have taken a serious toll on the region’s snowpack.

BC Snowpack February 1 2024

MUST SEE: Plans for Sunday’s big game? Canada's forecast calls for it all

The Interior has been able to keep most of their snowpack this season thanks to a relative lack of warm air and rain across the region. The Okanagan and Upper Fraser East reported the best numbers in the province, with more than 85 percent of their seasonal snowpack to start the month. They’ll be happy to pad their totals this weekend.

According to the B.C. River Forecast Centre, two-thirds of the province’s snowpack usually falls by the beginning of February. If history is any guide, that means we’ve got about one-third of the season left to make up for the lack of snowfall.

Despite El Niño making a significant dent in the province’s seasonal snowfall totals, it’s possible to find a silver lining amid the deficits. The lower-than-normal snowpack could mean a lower risk of freshet flooding come the springtime, a welcome bit of relief after several volatile seasons influenced by La Niña.

Stay with The Weather Network for all the latest on your forecast across British Columbia.

WATCH: Low Alberta snowpack fuels drought fears for 2024

Click here to view the video