Snowy the farm cat likes to live life on the wild side

When Snowy the feral farm cat came to the animal centre as an injured stray, carers knew she would need a special type of home.

It soon became clear that the confines of the cattery caused free-roaming Snowy stress and prospective families, with visions of curling up with their cat on the sofa, would not suit this independent feline.

Thankfully for Snowy, Lorna Adamson stepped forward.

The RSPCA has now put out a “desperate plea” to people such as Ms Adamson, of Woodlands Park Farm in Consett, County Durham, who are willing to rehome other farm cats that prefer living independently in outdoor spaces to houses or other types of enclosures.

The RSPCA Felledge Animal Centre in Chester-le-Street, Co Durham, aims to create a register of adopters willing and suitable to help with the growing demand.

More than 5,250 farm cats were taken in by RSPCA’s national centres in 2023 but because of their independent nature it can take an average of 52 days to rehome a farm cat, compared with the 27 for a domestic one.

They have a range of personalities

Dominika Jagoda, a pet welfare expert for the charity, said: “We love cats and their independent nature but unfortunately it can take longer to rehome a farm cat compared to a placid lap cat.

“However, we know there are lots of people out there who have plenty of space and room in their heart for a shy or outdoorsy feline.”

Potential owners are encouraged to think of themselves more as “guardians” than traditional pet owners.

“Just like us humans, there are a range of personalities and preferences across each individual cat which comes into our care,” Ms Jagoda said.

Lorna Adamson with Snowy - CHARLOTTE GRAHAM

“Farm cats will need less human interaction than a typical domestic cat but they still need someone to look out for them and over time they may want to spend more time with you and allow you to give them a little fuss.”

Snowy now lives in an outbuilding on the farm with beds, toys and a litter tray inside.

Ms Adamson said: “It was obvious early on she liked a ‘safe place’, as we would often find her in empty boxes.

“She enjoys hiding in the bushes, likes a stroke in the morning and has started reminding me if I forget, and lets me know how much she enjoys it with some throaty purring.”

Snowy roams around the farm at her leisure and then returns to the outbuilding at night.

“She often follows me about the farm buildings and has taken the lambing season in her stride, which has meant quite a lot more visitors to the farm, as friends want to bring their grandchildren to meet our animals.” Ms Adamson explained.

“She’s very patient with the grandchildren and other visitors but seems to stick close to me for reassurance.

“I think she loves her life on the farm, as she can come and go at will. She is starting to explore further afield but doesn’t venture too far away.”

Archie, a ginger tabby cat, was rehomed by Karen Owens, in Gateshead, from RSPCA Felledge. He now lives in a large shed, exploring the surrounding area when it suits.

Ms Owens said: “It’s been a very long road for this timid little fellow.

It was second time lucky for Angel - RSPCA

“We adopted him in December and just this last week his confidence has grown amazingly and we are now starting to see his personality.

“Once he’d spent his first couple of weeks in the shed to get him used to where he was, he then found a vacant shed elsewhere, and although we didn’t see him, we would find empty bowls, so I knew he was still relying on us for food.

“Now he’s moved back into the shed we’ve set up for him and it’s looking like it’s a permanent move.

“He seems to want to be our friend, as he will now come to greet me with a little meow and will even take food from my hand.

“I still haven’t stroked him as he’s still very nervous, but that’s what we expected with Archie.”

But the process does not always run smoothly.

Angel was rehomed after coming into the care of RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre in Nottinghamshire last year. But just six months later, he was returned after fights with other cats in the area left Angel with nasty injuries its new owners “felt obliged to pay for”.

Cats can often be misunderstood

Lyn Jarrett, from the shelter, said: “They tried to keep him inside to try and calm his behaviour towards other cats but this left him stressed and miserable. So they felt they had no choice but to return him to the centre in the hope we could find him a rural home, away from other cats.”

“Cats can often be misunderstood,” Ms Jarrett added. “Often they do not need to be around other cats. In fact, being around other cats can cause a lot of stress and upset for some, as they feel they need to defend their own territory in order to feel safe.”

After a couple of months back at the shelter, Angel was adopted by owners with a converted farm building “surrounded by fields”.

“Angel is loving his new life, seeking out people for company or burning off his energy through play and exploration – the choice is his.”

“For cats like Angel, an indoor lifestyle is not always suitable and an alternative lifestyle is needed, which we’re very happy we found.”

For more information on adopting farm cats, visit http://rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process/rehomeacat/farmcat or to see farm cats available for adoption, visit http://rspca.org.uk/findapet (refine your search by ticking farm/feral cat).