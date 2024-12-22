Snowy Maritimes system threatens Christmas travel troubles

Many in the Maritimes will see a white Christmas as an Alberta clipper sweeps into the region on Tuesday. Travel will be impacted as people head out to gather for the holidays.

The clipper will make its final stop on its cross-country tour in the Maritimes. The system will sweep across Ontario on Monday, before its grand finale on Tuesday evening along the East Coast, just in time for Christmas Eve celebrations.

This system comes on the heels of a storm that dropped over 20 cm of snow on parts of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island. While the clipper coming through on Tuesday won't be as impactful, some in southern New Brunswick could see up to 20 cm of accumulation by Christmas morning.

Snowy Christmas Eve

The snowfall will begin to move into the region on Tuesday afternoon.

atl precipitation forecast Tuesday afternoon

The areas that will see the most impact are the Fundy Highlands, which has the potential to see 20 cm by Wednesday. Those in Saint John could see 15 cm and those in Halifax, Moncton, and Fredericton will see up to 10 cm of snowfall. Newfoundland will avoid this system.

ATL snowfall outlook Christmas Eve

The snow will begin in the afternoon and continue throughout the evening and into the overnight hours. This comes just in time for the evening commute as well as those who are heading out to gather with family or for some last minute Christmas shopping.

Take caution as you head out on Tuesday as roads will be slick and travel delays will be possible.

Looking ahead, temperatures will remain mild enough for sea-effect snow to not be a concern following this system, however the snow will stick around on Boxing Day as temperatures will hover around the freezing mark.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for more forecast updates across the Maritimes.

