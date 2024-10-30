SNP accused of halting growth by blocking nuclear power stations

Scotland’s ruling party faces allegations in the House of Commons of “dogmatically” blocking new nuclear power stations.

Conservative former Scotland secretary David Mundell claimed on Wednesday the SNP’s position was “depriving” his constituency of jobs and a potential inflow of money.

SNP leader and Scottish First Minister John Swinney previously told Holyrood he is “not a fan of the nuclear industry” and added he “never will” back investment into new nuclear power plants.

In the House of Commons, Mr Mundell (Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale) asked: “Does the Secretary of State share my anger and disappointment that the SNP Scottish Government continue to dogmatically block new nuclear development in Scotland, depriving my constituency of important jobs and economic prospects?

“And what can he do within the industrial strategy to make sure that we at least take advantage of decommissioning and supply chain opportunities?”

First Minister for Scotland John Swinney (Jane Barlow/PA)

Labour’s Scotland Secretary Ian Murray replied: “I share his anger and disappointment. This Government backs our industry.

“Nuclear will be a major part of that energy mix going forward and we need to make sure we have the right balance.

“GB Energy’s been set up; (the Great British Energy Bill) passed its third reading in this House yesterday. (I’m) disappointed (Mr Mundell) nor the SNP voted for it but that’s the vehicle which will take these issues forward.”

MPs backed the Great British Energy Bill 361 to 111, a majority of 250, at its third reading on Tuesday, to set up a Government-owned clean energy company.

Mr Swinney told First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament in July: “I respect the fact that people have a different opinion from me, but I am not a fan of the nuclear industry and I do not support investment in nuclear power plants.

“I never have and I never will.

“The country should focus on creating clean, green, renewable energy resources.”