SNP accused of wasting almost £30m after delaying Sturgeon’s National Care Service

SNP ministers have been accused of wasting almost £30 million of taxpayers’ money on Nicola Sturgeon’s “botched” plan for a National Care Service (NCS) after shelving it.

Maree Todd, the SNP social care minister, wrote to Holyrood’s health committee stating that the legislation creating the service would no longer be put to a vote this year.

She said the Scottish Government was still “committed” to the scheme, which aims to transfer responsibility for social care from councils to a new national body, and a new timetable would be produced next year.

But with less than 18 months before the Holyrood election, it appears unlikely that the National Care Service Bill will be passed in the current parliament.

Labour and the Tories used First Minister’s Questions to accuse SNP ministers of having wasted £29 million, the estimated sum already spent on the scheme since Ms Sturgeon announced it in 2021.

The indefinite delay marked the latest in a series of retreats that John Swinney has made from Ms Sturgeon’s policy agenda, including kicking into the long grass her plans to allow people to self-identify their legal gender.

The NCS would transfer responsibility for adult and children’s social care, including care homes, to a series of new boards overseen by ministers.

They would be given the power to “commission local services” from councils, which would no longer directly provide social care, third-sector providers and private care homes.

But a financial memorandum published alongside the legislation warned that up to £1.3 billion is expected to be spent on administration for the NCS and its care boards in their first five years.

Holyrood’s finance committee has previously warned the plan may not be “affordable or sustainable”. Scotland’s council chiefs then appeared to deliver a fatal blow by withdrawing their support in September.

Russell Findlay, the Scottish Tory leader, said the SNP had refused to heed warnings for years that the scheme was a “mess.”

He said: “In typically arrogant SNP fashion, they’ve only now pressed pause on their pet project after squandering millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money on it.

“They have wasted £29 million on a National Care Service that has not cared for a single person. SNP ministers have a reckless disregard for taxpayers’ money.

“The National Care Service should not just be delayed, it should be binned, with investment put directly into frontline social care where it’s urgently needed.”

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, said: “So far around £30 million has been wasted due to SNP incompetence. That could have funded one million hours of care at home – instead, we have had years of chaos, delay, incompetence, and waste.”

Mr Swinney accepted that “there is a lot of opposition to the National Care Service from a variety of institutional stakeholders” and the Scottish Government would “take its time to ensure that we get proposals right”.

He told First Minister’s Questions: “We are listening to the views of members of the public, and we listen to the fact that people from disabled people’s organisations, carers and service users are urging us to implement a national care service because they are dissatisfied – as I am – with the variation in care, and the postcode lottery, around the country.”

Neil Gray, the SNP Health Secretary, emphasised that the part of the legislation setting up a national oversight body had not been dropped.

Cllr Paul Kelly, the health and social care spokesman for the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla), said: “We are pleased that the Scottish Government are finally listening to Cosla and the wide range of stakeholders who have expressed concerns about the Bill.”