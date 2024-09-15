SNP’s bid to cut NHS working hours costing taxpayers millions every month

SNP has struck a deal with trade unions to cut the working week further to just 36 hours, without loss of pay, by April 2026 - PA IMAGES / ALAMY

A bid to improve the “work-life balance” of NHS staff by cutting their hours is costing Scotland’s crisis-hit health service more than £3 million a month.

New figures reveal that the 30-minute reduction to the working week, introduced by the SNP government in April, has left the taxpayer to pick up a bill of £12.5 million in under four months in overtime payments.

The cash has been paid in thousands of cases due to “service pressures, safety or wellbeing issues”, which meant it was not possible to give staff the promised reduction to 37 hours – so staff are entitled to extra cash instead.

Despite the huge bill and soaring waiting lists, SNP ministers have struck a deal with trade unions in which they have pledged to cut the working week further to just 36 hours, without loss of pay, by April 2026.

Prior to April this year, a 37.5-hour working week was standard for the vast majority of NHS Scotland staff, such as nurses, midwives and paramedics.

The reduction in working hours and resulting overtime payments, paid at an enhanced rate of up to £90.52 per hour, come in addition to an above-inflation 5.5 per cent pay rise.

The SNP faced claims that the multi-million-pound bill was the latest example of ministers’ “inept” stewardship of the NHS and the public finances, which are in crisis in large part due to generous pay deals handed to public sector workers.

An NHS source said: “This was sprung on health boards at the last minute and trying to implement it has been chaos.

“The NHS is not the sort of organisation where everyone can just clock off 30 minutes early on a Friday.

“Bosses have been scrambling around trying to persuade staff to take longer lunch breaks, or proposing all manner of other workarounds. But many staff didn’t want this in the first place and view trying to cut hours, given the pressure they are under, as bonkers.

“It is no surprise it is costing millions and patients are entitled to ask why this is happening while services are being slashed and they are having to wait years for routine operations.”

SNP has been accused of ‘inept mismanagement’ of the NHS - GEORGE CLARK/ISTOCK

The devolved government this month outlined £500 million of public spending cuts, including to the health service, to help plug a near £1 billion budget black hole.

Meanwhile, a series of NHS building projects, including new hospitals and treatment centres which it had been hoped would finally bring down waiting times, have been shelved to save cash.

NHS Lothian, Scotland’s second largest health board, paid out £3.7 million due to the reduced working week between May and July, an investment that delivers no direct benefit to patients.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian was left with a £2.3 million bill by August and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde faced a bill of £1.7 million in three months.

Data have been revealed in response to Freedom of Information requests to health boards. The figures come from 12 of 14 health boards; NHS Shetland said it was unable to provide figures and NHS Fife is yet to respond.

The Scottish NHS currently has record treatment backlogs, with 864,366 entries on waiting lists for an appointment, tests or a hospital appointment. At the end of June, in 1,324 cases, a patient had not been seen within three years.

Despite the pressure, the Scottish Government announced in March that it would cut working hours from the following month, claiming this would ensure “NHS Scotland is a leader in flexible and family-friendly working practices.”

John Swinney, the First Minister, has confirmed his pledge towards 36-hour working week by 2026 - ALAMY

John Swinney, the First Minister, confirmed this month that his government would “progress towards the 36-hour working week for Agenda for Change staff”, which includes nearly 170,000 workers.

The deal does not include doctors, dentists and some very senior managers, who negotiate pay and conditions separately.

Health boards have been told changes to hours should be made with staff “by mutual agreement” and support “the aim of an effective work-life balance and flexibility within the working week”.

Sandesh Gulhane, the health spokesman for the Scottish Tories, said: “This is an eye-watering example of the SNP government’s inept mismanagement of our NHS.

He said: “This money could have been spent on frontline patient care or much-needed additional staff. Instead, they are running up unforeseen costs as a result of their dire workforce planning.”

Sandesh Gulhane said: ‘This money could have been spent on frontline patient care or much-needed additional staff’ - KEN JACK/GETTY IMAGES

Those who were unable to receive their additional half hour per week are eligible for overtime at a rate of time-and-a-half. This is £18.07 per hour for the most junior staff, rising to £90.52 for the most senior.

The deal means that the highest-paid NHS staff would see their monthly pay packets boosted by almost £200 per month, despite doing no more work than they had done previously.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The reduced working week for NHS nurses and healthcare staff was agreed in partnership with NHS trade unions.

“The first half hour of this reduction was implemented from 1 April 2024 with a temporary transitional allowance in place to allow NHS boards to work in partnership with staff [to] safely implement the first half hour reduction.

“We have agreed with NHS boards and trade unions that by 30 November 2024, staff will reduce to the 37-hour week, and we are working in partnership to agree the next steps towards the 36-hour week.”