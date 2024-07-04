SNP collapse as party predicted to retain just 10 seats

An SNP era of domination over Scottish politics appeared to be sensationally over after the election exit poll suggested the party was on course to retain just 10 seats.

Nicola Sturgeon acknowledged people would blame her for the result, with the party expected to have lost 38 of the 48 constituencies it claimed in 2019, falling behind Scottish Labour, which will win its first national election in Scotland in 14 years.

Under Ms Sturgeon, the SNP won more than 80 per cent of 59 Scottish seats. However, the exit poll predicted that the party would be reduced to fewer than a fifth of Scottish constituencies in a humiliation for John Swinney.

The predicted collapse to 10, of a slightly reduced 57 constituencies in 2024, marks a dramatic end to a period of nationalist hegemony in Scotland should the overall thrust of the poll prove correct.

Scottish Labour claimed only one Scottish seat at the last election, coming fourth, behind the Tories and Lib Dems.

The total number of seats Sir Keir Starmer’s party is set to win in Scotland was not disclosed in the exit poll, and some political insiders raised doubts over the accuracy of the Scottish numbers.

However, unless it is wildly inaccurate, the result suggests a remarkable resurgence for Labour in Scotland, which until 2015 was seen as an unshakeable Labour stronghold in UK general elections.

Nicola Sturgeon: 'This is not a good night for the SNP on these numbers' - X/formerly Twitter

Appearing on ITV’s election night coverage, Ms Sturgeon acknowledged that many people would blame her for the scale of the expected defeat.

When it was put to the former first minister, who remains an SNP MSP, that figures within the SNP would be saying to her “it’s all your fault”, she replied: “Absolutely, I don’t doubt that at all. This is not a good night for the SNP on these numbers.

“It looks as if Labour has won its first election in Scotland for a long time. There are clearly big issues in a result of this scale for the SNP.

“The SNP has been in government for 17 years, we’re in government at a time when austerity is really biting, the impact of Brexit is biting.

“Of course, there were always going to be real challenges for this election. This was a ‘kick the Tories’, ‘get the Tories out’ election. That always happened to the SNP [before] the independence referendum. I think we’re reverting to type tonight.”

The party had abandoned Ms Sturgeon’s earlier plan to declare the election a “de-facto referendum” on independence.

However, it still maintained winning 29 of Scotland’s 57 seats would allow the devolved government to begin independence “negotiations” with the UK government.

‘Push for independence finished’

Mr Swinney, who only took over as SNP leader from Humza Yousaf in May, has attempted to suggest that the independence mandate his party claims it won at the 2021 Holyrood elections would remain in place.

However, the suggestion that he will be able to stick to the position, after Scottish voters appeared to have endorsed a unionist party overwhelmingly, is widely seen as untenable.

“Their push for independence is finished if this exit poll is right,” a Scottish Tory source said. “Against a backdrop of a really bad night for us UK-wide, it’s a different story in Scotland.

“It looks like we’re going to be really competitive in all the Scottish seats we hoped to be competitive in and it looks like this election in Scotland is about voters punishing the nationalists.”

Alex Salmond attacked his former party and said the “slaughter” of the SNP did not reflect declining support for independence.

“London commentators are crowing about seeing the back of the independence argument,” Mr Salmond, who now leads the Alba Party, said. “But the slaughter of the SNP is not because of independence. How could it be? The SNP did not even campaign on it.

“In reality the support for independence is strong. It is the SNP who are weak. The independence case must now find new vehicles to move forward.”

Downturn in fortunes

Since the Holyrood election in 2021, when the party won 64 of 129 seats, the SNP has seen a remarkable downturn in fortunes.

Ms Sturgeon stepped down in February last year, sparking a hugely divisive leadership campaign and ushering in Humza Yousaf’s disastrous tenure in Bute House.

The party has also been plagued by successive scandals, not least the police investigation into SNP finances that saw Ms Sturgeon arrested and her husband, Peter Murrell, former party chief executive, charged with embezzlement.

Ms Sturgeon remains under investigation but denies wrongdoing, while Mr Murrell has not publicly commented on the allegations against him.

Voters have also turned against the party over its running of devolved services, with the NHS in crisis, schools plummeting down international league tables and a ferries fiasco seen as one of the worst procurement disasters of devolution.

The close of polling follows a difficult election campaign for the SNP, which is facing financial trouble owing to a lack of donors.

According to its most recent accounts, the party recorded a deficit of £800,000 in 2022, a record outside of an election year.

Deeper cash crisis

The party did not launch its election battle bus until six days before the nation went to the polls. In a reversal of recent campaigns in Scotland, billboard and digital advertising was dominated by Scottish Labour.

The projected poor result means that the nationalists are likely to face a deeper cash crisis as it has become increasingly reliant on Westminster funding.

The party received £1.3 million in short money in 2023-24, under a formula that allocates cash based on the number of seats won and votes received.

Angus Robertson, the former SNP leader in the House of Commons, claimed his party is predicted to lose so many seats because voters are fed up with Tory “incompetence”, rather than the SNP’s failings in government.

Mr Robertson told the BBC: “The public has just been so sick of Conservative UK governments that they have wanted them out, and I think the Labour message of ‘vote Labour, vote Keir Starmer for change’ has resonated on Scottish doorsteps as well.”

Asked whether the SNP’s losses have not in fact been caused by its own shortcomings in government, he said: “This was a UK election where people had the opportunity of kicking out Rishi Sunak, getting rid of the Boris Johnson nightmare, getting rid of the Liz Truss government and the record of total Tory incompetence, and I think the change message chimed.

“We know that’s a very powerful message, and I think voters in Scotland decided in a UK election to vote to change the UK government, and the Labour Party managed to land the message that they were the principal vehicle to do that.”

Low turnout

Meanwhile, before polls closed, senior Scottish Tory sources admitted the party could win anywhere between two and seven seats in Scotland, in the borders and north east of the country. The Conservatives claimed six in 2019.

Insiders said they expected low turnout among independence supporters but that some unionists who had previously backed the party had switched to Labour.

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, said after polls closed: “I am proud of the positive and hopeful campaign we have led and I am proud of our volunteers and candidates.

“If the people of the country put their trust in Labour and give us the honour of forming the next government, then a Labour government will get to work straight away to serve the people of our country.

“For too long, Scots have been failed and let down. Labour is ready to put Scotland at the heart of government, to serve the people of Scotland and to deliver the change Scotland needs.”

Kate Forbes, Deputy First Minister, said her party would “take on board” the view of voters in Scotland.

Speaking to the BBC from the count in Inverness, she added: “We will set out our agenda to regain and rebuild the trust of the voters across Scotland.”

Ms Forbes said she is “very hopeful” that the party’s candidate in Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire, Drew Hendry, will win his seat.