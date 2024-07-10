SNP ‘defended the indefensible’ in iPad bill scandal

Alyn Smith, who lost his seat to Labour, said the SNP looked 'self-indulgent' to voters - Robert Perry/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A defeated SNP candidate has accused his party of “defending the indefensible” in an iPad expenses scandal as he launched a scathing attack on its general election campaign.

Alyn Smith, who was ousted by Labour in Stirling and Strathallan, said the SNP looked “out of touch” and “self-indulgent” to voters and warned it would lose power at Holyrood in 2026 unless it changed course.

He became the latest senior nationalist to publicly question John Swinney’s decision to defend Michael Matheson, the disgraced former health secretary who was handed a record suspended from Holyrood after trying to claim a £11,000 data bill from taxpayers.

Mr Matheson initially insisted the bill, racked up on family holiday in Morocco, had been incurred through work but said he later discovered his sons had used data from his parliamentary iPad to stream football matches.

Toni Guigliano, who was the SNP candidate in Falkirk, has also criticised the decision to “protect” the MSP, claiming it helped the SNP lose what was previously its safest seat in Scotland to Labour. Mr Matheson represents Falkirk at Holyrood.

“They [voters] are unimpressed that we seem so unresponsive to genuine criticism and concern,” Mr Smith, writing in the pro-independence newspaper The National, said.

“As a crystallisation of this drift, the defence of the indefensible over an iPad bill because within the Holyrood bubble the Tories were being malicious – that was precisely the sort of issue we used to destroy Labour for.”

While the former MP said he did not believe John Swinney was to blame for the election result, he went on to savage the “lacklustre and reactive” campaign that he ran.

He said the SNP had “put more resources than ever into polling and focus groups” and then “ignored their findings” that the public were concerned about the NHS and cost of living.

Mr Smith said attacks over the party’s running of devolved services had “sunk in” with the public and that “too many people do not believe us when we tell them things are better in Scotland.”

Previously seen as a party loyalist, Mr Smith is the latest senior figure to speak out after the SNP returned only nine seats, down from 48, last week as Scottish Labour surged from one to 37.

Alyn Smith accused John Swinney of running a 'lacklustre and reactive' campaign - Jane Barlow/PA

Douglas Chapman, who stood down as an SNP MP at the election, has called for Mr Swinney to quit, as has former cabinet minister Alex Neil.

Nicola Sturgeon has also faced criticism for her role in the election result, with critics attacking the culture and policies put in place under her leadership.

However, Mr Swinney, who took over the party in May, has insisted he is going nowhere. He has been backed by senior figures such as Kate Forbes and Stephen Flynn, the Westminster leader.

The start of the election campaign in Scotland was overshadowed by Mr Swinney’s repeated defences of Mr Matheson.

The SNP leader refused to endorse calls for him to quit as an MSP despite being suspended from Holyrood for 27 sitting days and having his salary withdrawn for 54 days.

Mr Swinney described Mr Matheson as a “friend” and attacked the process which had seen him given a record punishment, claiming the investigation had been prejudiced.

SNP MSPs then refused to endorse the sanctions against him in a Holyrood vote.