SNP drops idea of cat ban after mockery

An image of two cats, one looking frightened and the other with its mouth open wide

The SNP has about-turned on a proposed ban on pet cats.

John Swinney, the First Minister, told reporters: “Let me just clear this up today. The Government [is] not going to be banning cats.”

On Sunday, the Scottish Government said it would “fully consider” an official report by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC), which suggested the ban.

The report said that establishing containment zones where residents can be forced to keep their pets indoors, or stopped from owning them, may help protect birds and other wildlife.

But following 24 hours of mockery and derision over the ban, Mr Swinney said that it was not under consideration after all.

The First Minister, who has dumped a series of controversial policies pursued by Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf, said his administration had “no intention” of restricting or banning cats.

The SAWC was set up in 2020 by Ms Sturgeon to provide recommendations to ministers on the “welfare of sentient animals in Scotland”, based on “scientific evidence and ethical considerations”.

Its report said that domestic cats have a “significant impact on wildlife populations” because they hunt for fun, torture prey through play and bring maimed animals home to their owners.

The Scottish Animal Welfare Commission was set up by Nicola Sturgeon to provide recommendations to ministers - Peter Devlin/Devlin Photo Ltd

The commission recommended consideration of “compulsory containment” of cats in vulnerable areas, meaning that they would not be allowed outside.

It noted that containment areas have been set up in parts of Australia, where pets must legally be kept within a property 24 hours a day. The only exceptions are for enclosed outdoor runs or if owners take cats for walks on a lead.

However, the commission went further by arguing that in new housing developments in rural areas, a stipulation could be added that cats “may not be kept”, especially when homes were close to endangered bird populations or other under-threat animals.

Asked about the proposal, Mr Swinney said: “There’s a report been produced by an external organisation, which has come into the [Scottish] Government for consideration.

“Let me just clear this up today – the Government’s not going to be banning cats or restricting cats. We have no intention of doing so, and will not be doing it.”

John Swinney said there was ‘no intention’ of banning cats - PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo

His intervention contrasted with a Scottish Government statement the previous day, which said: “We will fully consider the recommendations of the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission.”

The SAWC report also said that forcing owners in “vulnerable areas” to neuter their pets, in an effort to prevent the expansion of feral cat populations, was worth further consideration.

But the charity Cats Protection criticised the proposals, describing Scotland as a “nation of cat lovers” and saying that everyone should have the right to enjoy the benefits of a feline companion.