SNP 'falsely claiming they're short-changed' by UK budget, London minister Greg Hands says

Humza Yousaf and Shona Robison are said to be readying a new tax band after accusing the Tories in London of short-changing Scots (PA Wire)

The SNP was accused on Monday of making false claims against the UK Government after alleging that Conservative policies are making Scots poorer.

Scotland’s SNP-led government is set on Tuesday to unveil its budget for next year and blames a fiscal black hole on a failure by London to protect public services.

Analysis of House of Commons Library data shows that Londoners on average have paid almost the same amount into the UK budget that Scots receive from it - just over £4,300 in 2021/22 on a net basis.

Among UK regions, only London and Southeast England were net contributors to the national budget, thanks largely to the City’s outsized role as the engine of the services-based economy.

London Minister Greg Hands, who negotiated the current Scottish fiscal framework when he was Treasury chief secretary in 2015/16, said the figures undermined SNP arguments.

"The SNP are falsely claiming they’re short-changed by the UK Government. The reality is the opposite," Mr Hands told the Standard.

"This Government strongly believes in the Union, which is why we’re happy to fund public services in Scotland run by either the UK or the Scottish governments," he said.

"Londoners meanwhile get a good deal by having access to the whole of the UK market for their goods and services."

The SNP and Scottish Finance Secretary Shona Robison’s office were contacted for comment.

Ms Robison - who is also deputy first minister - said ahead of her budget that she was being forced into painful choices by the UK Government’s latest spending plans.

"The Autumn Statement was devastating for Scottish finances. The Institute for Fiscal Studies has acknowledged that it will lead to planned real-terms cuts in public service spending," she said on Sunday.

But the Scottish minister added: "We refuse to follow UK Government spending decisions - indeed, we are doing all we can to mitigate them.

"We are proud that Scotland has a social contract which ensures people are protected by a safety net should they fall on hard times.

Story continues

"This contract underpins this budget, with targeted funding to protect people and public services."

First Minister Humza Yousaf is reportedly set to create a new tax bracket for higher earners in a bid to bring in more revenue, leading to warnings that Scotland could suffer a brain drain to London.

On a visit to RAF Lossiemouth in Moray on Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it would be "very disappointing to see that tax burden continue to rise in Scotland".

He insisted that London had provided a "record amount of funding to the Scottish government" through the so-called Barnett formula, and the SNP were "ultimately responsible for the finances here in Scotland".