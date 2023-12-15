The SNP-Greens are launching a class war against rural Scotland

Land reform comes to Scotland: Will First Minister Humza Yousaf and Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon finally make their move?

When politicians say they’re having second thoughts about a controversial policy, should we reckon that they’re admitting they’ve been wrong? Sadly, not when the change of heart refers to land reform. And definitely not when it concerns the SNP/Green coalition government in Edinburgh and its determination to break up large estates. The postponement of their Land Reform Bill is expected to make its provisions even tougher for lairds.

Land reform is close to the heart of most urban Scots. Their dislike of shooting estates was instilled in them almost with their mothers’ milk. This has proved a fertile breeding ground for politicians – as bashing the lairds is a tried and tested method of winning votes, even if this class war prejudice becomes self-defeating when it hampers attempts at improving the economy of rural Scotland.

The SNP’s land reform secretary, Mairi Gougeon, has said that she’s planning a “slight delay” to her new legislation, but she then gave the game away when she admitted that its principal objective was “to reduce the concentration of land ownership” in Scotland. In other words, to start breaking up big estates.

Land reform campaigners base their case on the fact that a third of Scotland’s land mass belongs to fewer than 360 owners. They want to divide big estates into what would inevitably be little more than “penny packets”. However, landowners insist this approach would hinder investment and their view won support from Kate Forbes, who narrowly lost the SNP leadership race to Humza Yousaf. She warned that “scale” was “absolutely critical” for the delivery of Scottish government targets on woodland creation, peatland restoration and renewable energy.

It is feared that the delayed bill will include provisions for the sale of all estates larger than 5,000 acres to be subjected to a “public interest test”, which would effectively mean their sale could be blocked unless the minister deemed its future use to be desirable for “society”. A bigger worry is that an amended bill might also cover sales of 1,000 acres, which would drag farm sales into restrictions.

This policy is of a piece with the SNP/Greens’ overall determination to change the face of the Scottish countryside. The aim is to spend millions in buying up such estates, put an end to the shooting of grouse and deer, and instead plant millions of trees as part of the Scottish government’s carbon offset policy.

I walked over one such estate in Angus two weeks ago. It was a depressing sight. Bought by the Scottish government last year for £17.5 million, hardly anyone lives there now the keepers and shepherds have been moved out. It’s a dreich place. A deserted village. There’s a caravan on the side of the hill for itinerant forestry workers, but apart from the occasional walker, the only regular visitors appeared to be those with high-powered rifles, charged with killing their quota of red deer to prevent damage to the trees.

This is where the SNP/Greens’ rural policy is shown to be seriously deficient. They say they want woodland to cover one-fifth of Scotland by 2032, but by insisting on the “fragmentation” of ownership – splitting up big estates – one estimate suggests they wouldn’t hit their target until 2080.

The minister is right to think again about her Land Reform Bill. But she’d be better off consigning it to the rubbish bin.

