The SNP hasn’t realised that ‘socially conservative’ is actually normal

As part of his pity pageant, Humza (you’ve only got) Yousaf (to blame) posted a photograph on Twitter of himself reading a bedtime story to his small daughter. The caption read: “Today of all days, remembering and being grateful for all the blessings I have in life.”

Nauseating. Does the departing First Minister of Scotland really think he was doing the right thing for little girls like his own by pursuing gender identity policies which, if the SNP had its warped way, would have allowed children to carry on taking puberty blockers before proceeding to mutilation? That’s the thing about the advocates of “progressive” politics like Nicola Sturgeon and Yousaf. They accuse anybody who dares to oppose them of racism, misogyny and homophobia, while being the worst, most authoritarian bigots going.

Kate Forbes, who came second to Humza in the leadership contest, is one senior SNP figure who deserves some credit for standing firm against Scotland’s appalling gender self-ID “reforms”, which would have allowed people to change their legally recognised sex faster than you can say, “Sorry, that rapist showing his willy in pink Lycra leggings really doesn’t belong in a women’s prison.”

Yet, since Yousaf stood down, it is Forbes, a member of the Free Church of Scotland, who has been under attack for being “socially conservative”. (Or reflecting the views of the majority of Scots still in possession of any moral sense, as it’s also known.)

Muslims are a minority group renowned for their social conservatism, but the SNP boys’ club had no difficulty electing a Muslim leader, even though Yousaf awkwardly skipped a key vote on gay marriage. (Anyone who thinks that was on purpose to avoid awkwardness within his gay-averse community is, of course, “white” and “racist”, which amount to the same thing in Yousaf’s chippy world view.)

You may recall that one of Yousaf’s first acts in office, after Sturgeon departed in a stinking cloud, was to organise a Muslim prayer session in Bute House. It was the opposite of inclusive. In fact, it looked very much like a defiant marking of territory by a man who gave a speech in the Scottish Parliament spitting contempt because so many senior positions in the country were held by white people. The fact that Scotland’s population is 95 per cent white need be no bar to spurious allegations of institutional racism. He loves a hate crime, does Humza.

The real prejudice here is against Forbes. She has committed the cardinal sin of being a Christian in oh-so-tolerant Scotland and is being called names so that any fresh bid she might be considering for the leadership is sabotaged. Actually, the SNP allows conscience votes, as other parties do, on matters such as abortion. And the Free Church’s stance on moral questions is nearly identical to, if not more liberal than, official Roman Catholic positions. Christianity, it seems, is the only “protected characteristic” that doesn’t count under the infamous Hate Crime Act (For the Protection of Humza Yousaf).

But who is the real danger to Scotland? To hold on to power, the SNP got into bed with the Scottish Greens, who give every appearance of being stark staring bonkers. Despite the fact that NHS England banned puberty blockers following the Cass Review, the Greens thought NHS Scotland should keep prescribing unproven drugs to vulnerable children. They also bitterly opposed the decision to suspend Scotland’s statutory 2030 goal to reduce carbon emissions by 75 per cent, even though the Climate Change Committee recently stated that the target was no longer credible.

When the SNP finally succumbed to reality and moved to suspend both puberty blockers and the 2030 emissions goal, the co-leader of the Greens, Lorna Slater, accused them of being “reactionary” because they had betrayed the marvellous, “progressive” politics that has done so much to make Scotland the basket case it is today. (On Tuesday, the broadcaster and proud Scot Andrew Neil damned the “Left-wing consensus” that has damaged his country in every department, from education to health.)

To be fair, Slater has clearly spent so much time on the moral high ground that her brain may have been deprived of oxygen. Another explanation is that the poor woman is Canadian. Her native land now being the world capital of woke woo-woo.

Astonishingly, all mainstream news bulletins on Monday night solemnly repeated an outlandishly biased version of events. The Greens, viewers were told, were upset by the “reactionary” SNP – actually the farthest Left party in the UK. Meanwhile, Forbes, she of the rather sensible economics reforms, was a dangerous conservative because she doesn’t believe you can turn boys into girls, or vice versa.

I am sick of reporters treating Left-wing ideologues and their deranged views with weird courtesy. Why are eco-crazies and trans advocates who threaten JK Rowling and MSP Joanna Cherry dignified with the term “progressives”? Why are Tories always “far-Right” but Humza Yousaf is never “far-Left” (which he is) or “the authoritarian author” of the demented Hate Crimes Act?

Such unmerited reverence and kid-glove treatment for the devolved Scottish government is what allowed Sturgeon, her now-arrested and charged husband, and their cronies to get away with so much for so long. Including a focus on identity politics and virtue signalling at the expense of the Scottish people. How’s that £110,000 SNP battle bus parked in the mother-in-law’s drive, Nicola?

As I write, it looks very much like the Scottish Greens, who commanded a mere 1.3 per cent of the popular vote, have the whip hand when it comes to choosing the country’s new leader. He – almost certainly a he – will have to sign up again to those “progressive” policies. Hard to believe that 18th-century Edinburgh, home to Boswell the biographer, Hume the philosopher and Smith the economist – giants all – is now at the mercy of a Canadian called Laura.

Worth recalling Adam Smith, I reckon, so wise on human dealings. “Man is an animal that makes bargains: no other animal does this – no dog exchanges bones with another.” The SNP is right down to the bones now.