SNP health secretary who quit over iPad scandal urged to reject £13k payout

Michael Matheson racked up almost £11,000 in roaming charges on his parliamentary iPad while on holiday - JEFF J MITCHELL/GETTY IMAGES

The public will be “outraged” if former health secretary Michael Matheson accepts a severance payment of almost £13,000, the leader of the Scottish Tories has said.

Mr Matheson resigned from the Scottish Government role on Thursday following months of scrutiny over his parliamentary iPad bill of almost £11,000.

He racked up the charges while holidaying in Morocco over Christmas in 2022, later conceding his sons had used the device as a hotspot to watch football.

The former health secretary agreed to repay the money, after initially claiming it from the public purse and claiming the device was used for parliamentary work. He said he only found out later about his sons’ use of the device.

Following his resignation, Mr Matheson is entitled to a grant of 25 per cent of his final ministerial salary of £50,849, meaning he will be paid a £12,712 severance fee which would more than cover the data bill.

Douglas Ross said on Friday that the “disgraced” ex-minister, who held a number of ministerial posts in his almost 13 years in government, should not accept the payment.

”I think the public would be appalled if he were to accept that money given the way he continued disgraced in office for several months and the way he finally had to resign,” Mr Ross said.

”I hope that he at some stage in the whole sorry saga does the right thing and either refuses to accept that money or pays it back,” he added.

Mr Matheson’s resignation came ahead of the outcome of an investigation by the Scottish Parliament Corporate Body into his expenses claim to cover the iPad charges.

The report is expected to be published in the coming weeks, with Mr Ross also calling into question Mr Matheson’s future as an MSP depending on the outcome.

In his resignation letter, Mr Matheson said: “It is in the best interest of myself and the Government for me to now step down to ensure this does not become a distraction to taking forward the Government’s agenda.”

However, he did not express regret or apologise for claiming the bill from the taxpayer.

He claimed in public that the device had been used for parliamentary purposes in the days after he later admitted he became aware this was not the case. Mr Matheson said he had been trying to shield his children from scrutiny.

Mr Ross was speaking after he launched the Scottish Tories new plan for the Scottish NHS. Measures include plans to deliver 1,000 additional GPs by the end of the next parliamentary term.

The party also vows to give patients a guarantee of seeing a family doctor within a week by raising the proportion of NHS funding to GP services by 12 per cent, while health boards could be sanctioned if they exceed national waiting times.

Mr Ross has appealed to Neil Gray, who was appointed Health Secretary on Thursday after Mr Matheson’s resignation, to take forward Tory proposals he said will strengthen the crisis-hit health sector now.

The proposals also include better conditions for health staff and creating an NHS app to let patients see live waiting times and book appointments.