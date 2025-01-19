SNP and Labour could enter coalition to ‘lock out Reform’

John Swinney with Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, who has previously ruled out a coalition deal with any other party - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The SNP and Labour may enter a previously “unthinkable” coalition after the next Holyrood elections, the UK’s leading expert has claimed.

Sir John Curtice said that while Scottish Tories were “uncoalitionable” owing to a probable backlash from supporters of whoever agreed a pact with them, Labour and SNP voters were open to their parties working with each other.

Polling suggests that the SNP has regained its lead over Labour ahead of Holyrood elections in May next year, but nationalist support is still well below the levels Nicola Sturgeon enjoyed at the last Holyrood election.

With Reform also likely to pick up seats, it means even if the SNP emerge as the largest party, there may be no independence-supporting majority for the first time since the 2007-2011 Scottish Parliament.

Sir John said that this, alongside polling suggesting both party’s voters were open to the idea, raised the “intriguing” prospect of a first “grand coalition” deal between the SNP and Labour.

‘Not an anathema for Labour supporters’

“John Swinney might well be left seeking the support of other parties to form a new government,” Sir John said.

“SNP supporters are keenest on a coalition deal with the Greens, but they may not have enough MSPs to deliver a majority.

“However, at the same time, more are in favour than are opposed to an agreement with Labour. Intriguingly, such a prospect is not an anathema for many Labour supporters either.

“Perhaps both parties are going to have to start thinking the hitherto unthinkable in the coming weeks and months.”

Sir John Curtice said Labour and SNP voters were open to their parties working with each other - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

Polling commissioned by the True North PR firm for the Holyrood Sources podcast found that 40 per cent of those planning to support the SNP at the next election would back a coalition with Labour, with 33 per cent opposed.

Of those planning to vote Labour with the constituency vote, 43 per cent supported a coalition with the nationalists with 32 per cent against the idea.

Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, has previously ruled out a coalition deal with any other party, saying he is planning to lead a minority Labour government.

There is theoretically a route to him becoming First Minister even if Scottish Labour has fewer seats than the SNP, if there is a pro-UK parliament and other unionist parties agree to back him.

However, this would involve relying on the Tories and Nigel Farage’s Reform MSPs, with the poll predicting the parties would win 15 seats each.

Anas Sarwar may have to rely on the Tories and Nigel Farage’s Reform MSPs to become First Minister - Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg

Andy Maciver, a former director of communications for the Scottish Tories and a co-host of the Holyrood Sources podcast, said a deal between Labour and the SNP could “become necessary” to “lock out” Reform.

He said previously unlikely deals in German and Irish parliaments had now become “normalised” as they were the only way to prevent more extreme parties, such as Sinn Fein, wielding influence. Mr Maciver claimed the same could become true for Scotland.

“Grand coalitions are always unthinkable until they become necessary for the mainstream to lock out parties they see as undesirable,” he said.

“If Reform UK upsets the apple cart as our polling shows it might, and if the numbers are not there to call for an independence referendum, a grand coalition between the SNP and Labour may be the only way to form a stable two-party government.”