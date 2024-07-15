SNP leader in Westminster Stephen Flynn mocks England by recreating Dani Carvajal pretending to cry

Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s leader in Westminster, has mocked England’s defeat against Spain by posting a picture of himself pretending to cry.

The Scot continued his gloating by changing his Twitter profile to a photo of Spanish defender Dani Carvajal also mimicking tears at the end of Los Rojos’s 2-1 victory.

Mr Flynn, the MP for Aberdeen South, posed in front of Spanish football shirts with the message: “Rodri. Bro. All is forgiven.”

Rodri, the Spain midfielder, was criticised for his behaviour when his side lost to Scotland during the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

It was the only game Spain lost in either the qualification round or the finals, a fact not lost on Mr Flynn.

Rodri. Bro. All is forgiven. pic.twitter.com/wcSHXHrSi1 — Stephen Flynn MP (@StephenFlynnSNP) July 14, 2024

The Scottish National Party MP watched his side at the tournament in Germany – a largely fruitless campaign that saw the Scots lose three matches from three.

The Tartan Army’s fate was sealed with a 0-1 loss to Hungary.

But Mr Flynn doubled down on his anti England stance by pledging to support seven teams, both his own and every nation that faced the Three Lions on their way to the final.

England players were distraught to lose the final having also come up second best three years ago.

Players stood forlornly on the pitch at full-time as the jubilant Spaniards got the party started.

Real Madrid defender Carvajal, ever the pantomime villain, then mocked the tears of England’s players by rubbing his own eyes.

Flynn changed his social media profile photo to this image but, by 11am, had reverted to a picture of himself holding a microphone.

Social media users were quick to laugh but others pointed out that Scotland have never made it past a group stage at a tournament.

After a rocky period of leadership changes, the SNP lost 40 seats at the general election and clung onto nine.