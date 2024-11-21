SNP Westminster leader forced to drop plan to sit in two parliaments after party backlash

Stephen Flynn wants to sit both in the House of Commons and the Scottish Parliament - House of Commons

The SNP’s Westminster leader has been forced into a “humiliating” climbdown over his plans to sit in both the Commons and the Scottish Parliament, following a fierce party backlash.

Stephen Flynn, who is the MP for Aberdeen South, said he had sought a dual mandate in both parliaments “for the right reasons”, but admitted he had got it wrong.

He hinted he would still pursue selection as an SNP candidate for the Holyrood election in 2026, saying he considered the Edinburgh parliament to be “the heart of Scottish democracy”.

Mr Flynn said Holyrood was the “platform that will drive the route to an independent Scotland” and all nationalists “want to be part of that story”.

However, he would have to promise to give up his Westminster seat, prompting a by-election. He won the seat with a majority of only 3,758 over Labour in July’s general election.

Mr Flynn is highly rated in the party, with some insiders viewing him as the frontrunner to succeed John Swinney as SNP leader and potentially First Minister if he switches to Holyrood.

Some insiders view Mr Flynn, left, as the frontrunner to succeed John Swinney, right, as SNP leader and potentially first minister - Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

But his plan to “double-job” in both parliaments, and his subsequent U-turn, may damage his chances. He faced a deluge of public criticism from SNP colleagues that has raised questions about his political judgment.

They were furious that he wanted to oust Audrey Nicoll, the incumbent SNP MSP for the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine constituency, while keeping his seat at Westminster.

His decision to drop the plan came after Graham Simpson, a Tory MSP, announced he was bringing forward an amendment to election legislation at Holyrood that would ban dual mandates. It was expected to be voted on before Christmas.

The Times also reported that a “clear majority” of members of the SNP’s ruling national executive committee (NEC) opposed allowing people to sit in both parliaments.

The NEC is to decide whether a previous ban on double-jobbing will apply to candidates in the 2026 Holyrood election.

In 2020, the SNP prevented Joanna Cherry, a prominent former MP and critic of Nicola Sturgeon, from sitting in both parliaments, and heavily criticised Douglas Ross, the former Scottish Tory leader, for doing so.

‘I’ve got this one wrong’

Mr Flynn said: “Hands up, I’ve got this one wrong and won’t be pursuing a dual mandate. My aim to save the public purse from unnecessary strain by potentially overlapping the role of an MP and an MSP for a short period until the next general election was genuine in its intent – but doing it for the right reasons doesn’t change the fact that I got it wrong.

“My motivation and central belief remains that Holyrood, as the heart of Scottish democracy, is the democratic platform that will drive the route to an independent Scotland. All of us in the independence movement share that common cause and want to be part of that story.

“Alongside all SNP members, I now look forward to assessing the new candidate selection rules that my party will put in place.”

Move was arrogant, say Tories

Rachael Hamilton, the Scottish Tories’ deputy leader, said: “This is a humiliating U-turn for Stephen Flynn. His plans were typical of arrogant SNP politicians who think there should be one rule for them and another for everyone else.

“However, even people in his own party saw right through his rank hypocrisy and made their feelings known. The public deserve better than nationalists prioritising their own career options, rather than addressing what Scots are really concerned about.”

Mr Flynn’s announcement came shortly after Mr Swinney described him as a “star” with “immense talent” but warned that holding two jobs was “very, very demanding”. He added: “That’s a very real fact that’s got to be considered in any judgment about that issue.”

Ivan McKee, the public finance minister, says working as an MP and an MSP ‘isn’t sustainable’ - Ken Jack/Getty Images

Ivan McKee, the Scottish public finance minister, had earlier warned Mr Flynn it was not “sustainable” for him to be an MP and MSP at the same time.