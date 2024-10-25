SNP MSPs remove names from Holyrood motion demanding ‘justice’ for Chris Kaba

Kaba (arrowed in blue) was caught on CCTV in an east London nightclub six days before he died in August 2022 - CPS/PA

Two SNP MSPs have removed their names from a Holyrood motion which demanded “justice” for the violent gangster Chris Kaba and expressed “distress” at his death.

Karen Adam and Fulton MacGregor were among 13 Left-wing MSPs who backed the motion, which described 24-year-old Kaba as an “aspiring architect”.

But their names disappeared from the motion on the Scottish Parliament’s website after The Telegraph contacted the SNP, Labour and the Greens.

A Holyrood spokesman confirmed that the MSPs had asked for their names to be removed.

Kaba’s extensive criminal past became public this week, after the police officer who shot him was cleared of murder, showing he was a leading member of a gang connected to gun crime and drug dealing.

Karen Adam and Fulton MacGregor were among 13 left-wing MSPs who backed the motion - Ken Jack/Getty Images

Lord Stevens, the former Metropolitan Police commissioner, said some politicians were too quick to jump on a bandwagon comparing Kaba’s death with that of George Floyd, the African-American murdered by a US police officer in Minneapolis in 2020.

Maggie Chapman, a Green MSP, tabled the motion two months after Kaba was stopped by armed police and shot in south London in 2022.

It cited reports that the gangster was “unarmed when he was shot once by police” and expressed “solidarity” with hundreds of people who marched in London “to demand justice for Mr Kaba”.

The motion – titled Remembering Chris Kaba – was then signed by four other Scottish Green MSPs, five SNP members and three from Labour.

They included Katy Clark, Jeremy Corbyn’s former political secretary when he was Labour leader. Mr Corbyn has been urged to apologise for criticising the police over the shooting of Kaba.

‘Right example’

Although MSPs have only six weeks in which to add their names to a parliamentary motion, Holyrood’s authorities confirmed that they can ask for them to be removed at any time.

The Greens, SNP and Labour parties were asked if any of their MSPs would withdraw their support for the motion.

None of the parties responded, but the names of Ms Adam and Mr MacGregor later disappeared. The SNP confirmed it had contacted its MSPs highlighting this newspaper’s query.

Liam Kerr, the Scottish Tories’ justice secretary, said: “Given what we now know about this case, those MSPs who quickly signed this motion ought to consider removing their names from it.

“That would set the right example and hopefully ensure that lessons have been learnt should anything like this happen again.”

Smuggled a handgun

Kaba’s criminal convictions dated back to the age of 13. By his late teens, he had graduated from petty crime to serious violence with convictions for stabbings and grievous bodily harm.

In the early hours of Aug 30 2022 – six days before he died – Kaba and three other members of his gang smuggled a handgun into a Notting Hill Carnival after-party at a nightclub in east London.

He was filmed on CCTV shooting a 23-year-old man in the leg. As the target tried to flee, Kaba followed him outside and shot him while he lay on the ground. The man survived.

Kaba and his associates left in an Audi Q8, the same car he was driving on the night he was shot dead.

On Sept 4 – the day before he was shot by police – Kaba and his gang were suspected of carrying out a gun attack on the occupants of a Mercedes car outside a primary school in Brixton.

Three-week trial

Kaba’s family, who insisted he had turned his life around and wanted to be an architect, tried to gag the press from reporting details of his criminal past.

However, reporting restrictions were lifted after a jury at the Old Bailey took three hours on Monday to clear Sgt Martyn Blake of murdering Kaba following a three-week trial.

Ms Chapman’s motion, tabled in November 2022, was signed by fellow Green MSPs Ariane Burgess, Ross Greer, Gillian Mackay and Mark Ruskell.

It was also backed by the SNP’s Ms Adam, Bill Kidd, Mr MacGregor, Audrey Nicoll and David Torrance. In addition to Ms Clark, Labour’s Paul Sweeney and Mercedes Villalba signed it.

A Scottish Parliament spokesman said: “It is normally the case that motions are current for six weeks after they are lodged. Nevertheless, members are able to withdraw their support for motions at any time.”