SNP must end era of ‘high taxes and free spending’ in Scottish Budget

Shona Robison, SNP finance secretary, will need some support from opposition parties to get her Budget through the Scottish Parliament - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

SNP ministers must end their era of “high tax and free spending” in Wednesday’s Scottish Budget and finally start reforming the country’s struggling public services, opposition parties have argued.

Shona Robison, the SNP finance secretary, will unveil the Scottish Government’s tax and spending plans for 2025-26 on Wednesday afternoon, including income tax rates and bands.

The Tories said the Nationalists “have failed Scotland by making people pay more while getting less” by continually hiking income tax while the NHS and education standards have declined.

Craig Hoy, the shadow finance secretary, said it was time for a “common-sense Budget that helps workers and businesses, not another Left-wing deal that hammers households”.

Scottish Labour said the SNP Government had been handed a record spending pot, with Rachel Reeves’s UK Budget providing an extra £3.4 billion next year, and argued this should be used to deliver a “genuine change in direction”.

Michael Marra, the party’s finance spokesman, said “every single institution in Scotland has been left weaker by SNP mismanagement and waste” and warned Labour MSPs would rather fight an early Holyrood election than support a bad Scottish Budget.

Around 1.5 million Scots with a salary over £28,850 already pay more in income tax than if they lived in England. The top rate has risen to 48p, 3p more than south of the Border.

It is not thought Ms Robison will change the number of income tax bands in Scotland – six compared to three in the rest of the UK – in 2025/26.

But she may again freeze the salary thresholds for the higher bands, a stealth tax that means thousands of workers will pay more income tax when they get their annual wage rises.

She is expected to allocate most of the extra £3.4 billion handed to her by Ms Reeves to the NHS but there are concerns it will be swallowed up by a spiralling public sector wage bill.

Around 600,000 people are employed in Scotland’s public sector, making up 22 per cent of the total workforce, compared to about 17 per cent in the UK as a whole. They are also paid on average £2,400 per year more north of the border.

An official audit warned this week that SNP ministers have used record health funding to hand NHS workers large pay rises instead of reforming services to ensure their survival.

Audit Scotland, the public spending watchdog, warned that the Scottish Government had put forward no credible plan for overhauling the NHS and was operating on a model that was “not sustainable” and in urgent need of “fundamental change”.

A separate report by the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies last week warned the Scottish NHS was continuing to get worse while hospitals in England are improving “substantially”.

Mr Hoy said: “The Scottish Budget is a chance for the SNP to set a new direction on tax and spend to deliver growth in the economy.

“For 17 years, the Nationalists have failed Scotland by making people pay more and get less. Bills have increased while hundreds of millions of pounds have been wasted and public services have declined sharply. The SNP’s era of high tax, free spending must come to an end.”

Mr Marra said: “This Budget is an opportunity to turn the page on 17 years of SNP failure – anything else will not do.”

John Swinney’s minority SNP Government needs MSPs from at least one opposition party to back the Scottish Budget, or abstain, to get it through Holyrood.

Negotiations between Ms Robison and the parties will continue after her proposals are unveiled this afternoon. A deal with the Liberal Democrats or pro-independence Scottish Greens appears most likely.

However, the Lib Dems are demanding that no more public money or parliamentary time be spent on Scottish independence.

They also want controversial plans for a National Care Service to be scrapped after they were delayed indefinitely. However, leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said they were “still some considerable distance” from a deal.

Ms Robison said: “We have listened carefully to the needs and priorities of organisations and businesses, and the people of Scotland.

“This is a Budget that will deliver for them by building on the positive change we’ve delivered for Scotland, creating more jobs, and putting more money in people’s pockets.”