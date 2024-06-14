SNP’s position on oil and gas is clear as mud. No wonder Scots are about to reject them

An immediate problem for Swinney to clear up is his party's position on the future of North Sea oil and gas production

With polling day drawing close, John Swinney has probably only one major chance left to prevent the once all-conquering SNP from suffering what’s suggested by opinion polls to be the mother of all hammerings - his manifesto launch next week.

But such are the pollsters’ predictions of gloom and doom that some long-time nationalist veterans are fearing the 2024 election result may be approaching a repeat of 2015 - but this time it will be the SNP being battered.

Back then, only six months after winning the independence referendum, it was the Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats in Scotland who were reduced to an embarrassing rump comprising only one each of these three parties with the SNP picking up the remaining 56 - a record-breaking achievement in British election history.

Now, however, the trend is firmly against John Swinney and his current crop of 48 MPs, with hardened nationalist campaigners believing that the SNP being reduced to 16 or 17, as some surveys have suggested, maybe too optimistic. Furthermore, they reckon, unless there’s a dramatic upturn in the party’s fortunes their Commons total could be even worse.

Long-time nationalist veterans are fearing the 2024 election result may be approaching a repeat of 2015 - but this time it will be the SNP being battered - Jane Barlow

And with the party’s manifesto being presented next Wednesday, it’s Swinney who must shoulder all the responsibility for some kind of eleventh-hour recovery.

The omens are not good. He has had a brief and at times brutal honeymoon since succeeding Humza Yousaf as leader on May 8. The last week saw him being roughed up by voters who said he had been ‘passing the buck’ to Westminster for too long over deficiencies in his government’s policies on education and the NHS, although both are entirely devolved responsibilities. Another critic took him to task for concentrating too much on independence at the expense of more important issues.

However, an immediate problem for Swinney is to clear up - once and for all - his party’s position on the future of North Sea oil and gas production. It appears to be facing several ways at once, depending on who’s answering the question.

A hangover from the days of Nicola Sturgeon who was determined to shut down all production as was Yousaf, her immediate successor. Then Swinney, freed from pressure from the Scottish Greens, seemed to be sliding away from that policy. But, then again, when pressed on the subject he appeared to be reverting to Sturgeon’s hard line.

With confusing reigning, Kate Forbes was asked to clear things up on BBC’s Question Time but failed miserably when she said SNP policy was somewhere between the Tories’ free-for-all all in licensing new fields and Labour’s in allowing some. She said her party would consider new licences to drill in the North Sea on a “case-by-case” basis.

It was all becoming as clear as mud, especially as Stephen Flynn, who’s emerging as a sort of cold-eyed gunslinger in the SNP leadership stakes, has his say. Currently leader of the SNP in the Commons he might well lose his Aberdeen South seat in the election because of his party’s perceived hostility to continuing oil and gas production.

And so he intervened in the debate. But instead of clarifying things, he’s muddied the waters again, calling for an end to his party’s ‘presumption’ against oil and gas production.

All these things taken together prove for it to have any chance of doing well on July 4, the SNP must get its act together and spell out what its policies are on the matters that concern the voters: education, the NHS, future employment prospects in the North Sea and not just independence and more bleating about how supposedly horrid the UK government - whether Tory or Labour - is towards the devolved Scottish government.

Meanwhile, things are calming down at last in Scottish Tory circles following the internal bickering over Douglas Ross’s bid to become an MP rather than an MSP, which led to his shock resignation as party leader.

Party campaign managers are concerned that Nigel Farage’s Reform candidates, who are standing in every Scottish constituency, may take votes off the Tories. But, instead of letting Labour win more seats, which is the fear in England, Scottish Conservatives are concerned that they’ll let the SNP hang on in key seats.