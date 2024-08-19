SNP to restrict fishing in two fifths of Scottish waters

Gillian Martin, SNP's net zero minister, says the mooted plans will guard against further biodiversity loss - Ken Jack/Getty Images

Restrictions on fishing will be introduced in nearly two fifths of Scotland’s waters, under controversial SNP plans to protect the “marine environment”.

The Scottish Government published a consultation on introducing zoned or full restrictions on the use of specified types of fishing equipment at 15 sites.

For the other five sites, it proposed “a full site-wide exclusion of specified gear types” where this is deemed to be the only suitable option to achieve conservation objectives.

All the 20 sites are within Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), which already restrict activities other than fishing “that may impact the designated features”.

Gillian Martin, the SNP’s Net Zero Secretary, argued that adding some fishing to the restrictions would “further guard against further biodiversity loss” in the MPAs.

But the Scottish Tories warned the move would “heighten fishermen’s concerns about being squeezed out of large areas of the sea”.

The network of MPAs covers 37 per cent of Scotland’s seas, but at present human activities can continue there providing they do not “adversely affect specific, protected features”.

SNP ministers have previously planned to go much further by creating Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) in 10 per cent of Scotland’s seas by 2026.

HPMAs would have had much stricter controls than MPAs on activities such as fishing and shellfish aquaculture with severe limits on some human activities.

Coastal communities uproar

But SNP ministers were last year forced to ditch their plans following uproar from coastal communities and the seafood sector.

The Scottish Fishermen’s Federation (SFF) welcomed the about-turn but warned SNP ministers against trying to reintroduce “the same policy by the back door”.

Unveiling the new proposals, Ms Martin said: “Marine Protected Areas already provide focused protection for the species and habitats in our waters.

“By implementing proposed fisheries management measures, we can further guard against further biodiversity loss, help to restore high priority marine features and make a greater contribution to supporting and maintaining the marine ecosystem, which in turn supports our long-term food security.”

She pledged to “consult very closely” with the fishing industry and coastal communities. The restrictions at 15 sites would affect demersal mobile and static gear.

Demersal mobile gear is defined as trawled or towed equipment that makes contact with, or has potential to make any form of contact with the seabed.

Static gear is defined as equipment that makes contact with, or has potential to make any form of contact with the seabed, including anchors and weights.

Tim Eagle, a Tory MSP based in Buckie on the Moray Firth, said: “This consultation comes when our fishing industry is already worried that the SNP’s reckless HPMA proposals will reappear under a different guise in the future.

“The Scottish Government must work with the sector to conduct an evidence-based approach to marine planning decisions at a time when 37 per cent of Scottish waters are already protected under the existing MPA network.”