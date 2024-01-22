Soap bubble slowly freezes into beautiful ice globe
This is the incredible moment a soap bubble was blown onto a pile of snow in Berthoud, Colorado on January 16, slowly freezing in the negative temperatures into a spectacular ice globe.
This is the incredible moment a soap bubble was blown onto a pile of snow in Berthoud, Colorado on January 16, slowly freezing in the negative temperatures into a spectacular ice globe.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday announced that he would drop out of the Republican presidential race, saying his campaign doesn't have "a clear path to victory." In the video released by his campaign, DeSantis said he would endorse former President Donald Trump as the party's nominee.
“You have to take this development very seriously and adapt in order to survive," said an insider of the Chinese EV wave.
Prince William and Princess Kate were intending to travel to Latvia this spring, a trip that is now likely to be delayed along with their impending visit to Italy
Will Ferrell touched down at the Sundance Film Festival to world premiere the new documentary “Will & Harper,” which centers on the relationship between the beloved comedian and his best friend Harper Steele as they take a road trip. The two met during their days on “Saturday Night Live,” which Harper wrote for from 1995 …
‘I’m so amused by the audacity of bridezillas. It never ceases to amaze me,’ one commenter writes
This…this is really good.
Country legend’s sister, Stella Parton, was among those to criticise King for her behaviour
"I don't care if you're pregnant or a family trying to be together or whatever! If you know that you need a specific seat, pay for it or deal with the consequences."
(Bloomberg) -- North Korea’s new arsenal of ballistic missiles is set for their first real-world test on the battlefield in Ukraine. But based on the success of US interceptor systems in that conflict, Kim Jong Un may be worried.Most Read from BloombergFlorida Governor DeSantis Drops Out of 2024 Race, Endorses TrumpHong Kong Stocks at 36% Discount Show True Depth of China GloomMorgan Stanley, JPMorgan Say Buy the Dip After Treasury RoutGloom Over China Assets Is Spreading Beyond Battered StocksH
Jason Kelce was cheering like a mad man as his brother, Travis, scored a touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday’s game between the Chiefs and Bills.
In his 2024 New Year message, Xi Jinping stated that the post-Covid Chinese economy had “sustained the momentum of recovery” and that all Chinese people, including in Taiwan, should share in the “glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”.
The former president went off on a tangent -- and people are very confused.
Kanye West is getting slammed by fans for the way he treats his wife, whose nearly nude body is on full display in new set of photos shared by the embattled rapper. On Saturday, Ye posted several snaps of Bianca Censori, including two exceptionally racy ones in which she’s barely covered by a bodysuit. “Cream of wheat,” reads the edited caption of one such image, which shows Censori, mostly ...
It's time to listen up.
His hand was swollen and his wife suffered “severe blunt force injuries,” officials say.
Cowboys star Micah Parsons, who has not talked to the media since the Packers loss, distanced himself from his brother’s comments on X.
I don't know which look is more daring.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected conditions presented by Hamas to end the war and release hostages that would include Israel's complete withdrawal and leaving Hamas in power in Gaza. As Israeli planes resumed bombing Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters the Israeli leader's refusal to end the military offensive in Gaza "means there is no chance for the return of the (Israeli) captives." "In exchange for the release of our hostages, Hamas demands the end of the war, the withdrawal of our forces from Gaza, the release of all the murderers and rapists," Netanyahu said in a statement.
Jennifer Lopez shared a few hot pics of herself in a red lingerie set from Intimissimi's Valentine's Day collection.
Kacey DeLeon told the Star-Telegram she tried convincing her father, Scotty Jackson, to come home early as he usually never made deliveries in the evening.