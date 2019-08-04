Grandfather-grandson team prepare for Prince George's 1st derby in 46 years

A Prince George street turned into a downhill race course on Saturday.

But instead of roaring engines and squealing rubber, it was a race back in time. A sloping section of Victoria Street is the venue for the city's first soapbox derby race in 46 years.

Nine-year-old entrant Silas Arding received some highly-skilled help to build his motorless race car. His teammate and grandfather, Ian Bennett, used to design and engineer steel highway trailers.

A few of of the principles involved in building big rigs were relevant, such as axle triangulation, minimal friction and aerodynamics," Bennett told Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk.

"I never tackled anything like this."

Unlike soapbox builders in the last local derby in 1973, Bennett was able to mine the internet for instructions. Offerings there included tips on building a high performance motorless racer from an actual Formula One racing engineer.

For Silas, the best thing about the finished vehicle is the paint job, with bright flames and a lucky number seven.

Bennett and his grandson tested their creation on a hill outside town with a similar slope to the actual race course.

'Survival' a priority

Bennett said his main priority for his grandson's first test drive was survival. "We want to keep you alive in this thing," Bennett told Silas.

The young driver told de Ryk he had no idea what to expect on the test run.

"When I went, I went fast," he said. "I felt like I was going on a sled, on a big hill with no crashing."

About 20 teams have signed up for the derby, which its co-sponsors, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Prince George, saw as a way to encourage outdoor activity.

Bennett enjoyed the opportunity to spend time with his grandson on the project. But he also thought their car was a strong contender in Saturday's race.

"We don't know if he's going to win but he's going to be in there," Bennett said.

Meanwhile Silas wasn't too concerned about the outcome. "I don't care if I win or lose. I just want to have fun," he said.

With files from Carolina de Ryk and CBC Daybreak North