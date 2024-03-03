Soccer Fans Unbothered by Snow Storm in Salt Lake City

Fans enjoyed a snowy Major League Soccer match between Real Salt Lake (RSL) and Los Angeles FC (LAFC) in the Salt Lake City, Utah, suburb of Sandy on March 2.

Video filmed by spectator Rachel Whitaker shows fans in good spirits, singing RSL’s anthem after the team scored a goal in heavy snowfall at America First Stadium on Saturday.

The match went on despite the snow, with RSL beating LAFC three to zero.

Most of northern Utah received heavy snowfall on Saturday and a winter weather warning was in place in multiple areas, including Salt Lake City, through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The NWS reported 5 inches of snow had accumulated at Salt Lake City International Airport as of around 11am local time on Sunday. Credit: Rachel Whitaker via Storyful