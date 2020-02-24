Soccer Icon Megan Rapinoe To Host ‘Prodigy’ At Quibi

Click here to read the full article.

Megan Rapinoe is set to host Quibi’s upcoming series Prodigy, a new docuseries that profiles eight athletes who age 21 or younger who are set to become the next superstars in their respective sports.

As host, the soccer star will provide on-camera commentary and perspective on each of the amazing stories featured. She will also speak from her own experiences and give some insight into how these future stars can live up to the hype.

Each episode highlights one Prodigy’s accomplishments and give a look at their origin stories. The episodes will appeal to sports fans and no-sports fans alike, serving narratives on the human experience. All the while, they will honor the villages that helped them earn the numerous National, World and Olympic Championships they have obtained early in their young careers.

The 2020 Prodigy Class is:

Jalen Green: #1 ranked high school basketball player in the country

Sha’Carri Richardson: fastest woman in NCAA track and field history

Red Gerard: youngest Winter Olympic Gold Medalist since 1928

Regan Smith: fastest woman in swimming history

Matthew Boling: fastest man in high school track and field history

Tyler Adams: member of the USMNT, one of the world’s most promising young soccer stars

Korey Foreman: #1 ranked high school football player in the country

Chantel Navarro: US Junior National Boxing Team member, 5-time National Champion

Executive producers are Rand Getlin and Janina Pelayo. Lukas Korver and Rand Getlin are set to direct with Lucas Harger serving as the writer and editor. Park Stories will produce.

