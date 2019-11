Soccer pitch or battlefield? Peru Cup game turns ugly

VIDEO SHOWS: FIGHT ON SOCCER PITCH DURING PERU CUP MATCH

EDITORS NOTE: PROFANITY OVERHEARD IN SHOT SIX

CUSCO, PERU (NOVEMBER 17, 2019) (CABLE VISION TV - NO USE PERU)

1. VARIOUS, REFEREE (HOLDING YELLOW CARD) SEEN BEING ATTACKED BY MAN IN GREEN SHIRT AND OTHERS AT THE CONCLUSION OF A PERU CUP MATCH

2. VARIOUS, MAN ASSAULTING REFEREE, MELEE ON FIELD

3. POLICE SURROUNDING REFEREES

4. PLAYER SEATED ON PITCH

5. POLICE ATTEMPTING TO DETAIN PLAYER, OTHER PLAYERS INTERVENE

6. PLAYERS FROM DEPORTIVO LLACUABAMBA IN CIRCLE, CELEBRATE THEIR VICTORY (PROFANITY OVERHEARD)

STORY: A Peruvian soccer match ended in a riot on Sunday (November 17) as players and fans from the losing side rushed the field and assaulted referees and the winning team.

Deportivo Garcilaso drew with Deportivo Llacuabamba in a Peru Cup match, knocking Deportivo Garcilaso out.

As the final whistle blew, Garcilaso players, coaching staff and a group of fans descended on the pitch and threw soccer balls and punches at referees and Llacuabamba players.

Local media reported that Llacuabamba players had to be taken away from the game in a truck used to transport horses.

(Production: Carlos Valdez)