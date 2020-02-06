Soccer Star Alex Morgan Is Back Training with USWNT While 7 Months Pregnant

Alex Morgan is back and training for two!

The soccer star — who exclusively announced her pregnancy to PEOPLE in October — is in California with the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, footage posted to social media by the organization reveals.

In the video, Morgan is seen rubbing her baby bump and smiling at the camera while stepping off of a team bus on Wednesday afternoon.

The 30-year-old Orlando Pride and USWNT forward explained to USA Today in November that she plans on competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July, just months after her daughter’s expected due date in April.

So far, USWNT’s post shows Morgan is living up to that goal.

“I hope to get back on the field as soon as possible,” Morgan told USA Today at the time. “After having a healthy baby, I want to get back with the national team and look forward to playing in Tokyo.”

The soccer star said she was drawing inspiration from other female athletes who have returned to their sport after pregnancy.

“There are so many women that have been able to come back to their respective sport after pregnancy and continue to have a successful family while playing the sport that they love at the highest level,” Morgan said.

“I plan to follow in those footsteps and be one of those women who have a family and carry my daughter around as I’m going to the next city to play,” she added. “And I still want to continue to enjoy the sport that I’ve been playing for all my life.”

Morgan is married to MLS player Servando Carrasco, 31.

“We are so overjoyed to grow our family,” Morgan told PEOPLE in October after winning the World Cup, “She’s the best World Cup gift I could have asked for.”

As part of the women’s national soccer team, Morgan helped lead her teammates (including co-captains Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd) to the United State’s fourth total FIFA Women’s World Cup championship in July, after last taking home the title in 2015.

Following the victory, Morgan told PEOPLE that she and her teammates “are always trying to encourage and inspire the next generation of girls to play sports. And I think that we are doing our job in that way.”